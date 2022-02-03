Fortnite Silk Sonic Skins Groove Their Way Into The Item Shop February 10

The Fortnite Icon Series gets a little more groovy today with the inclusion of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the duo known as Silk Sonic.

The Silk Sonic set will drop in the item shop February 10 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET, and it will include a skin, pickaxe, and back bling for each half of the dynamic musical duo, Bruno Mars's kit includes a Sound Scepter pickaxe that doubles as a back bling, while Anderson .Paak wields the Sonic Snare back bling and Boom Bap pickaxe.

Silk Sonic rolls onto the Fortnite island on February 10.

The item shop will include other items outside of the Silk Sonic Set to commemorate the duo's debut in Fortnite, including the Somebody This Fly lobby track, Freedom Wheels emote, and the returning Leave The Door Open emote.

Finally, the Silk Sonic Cup on February 7 will let teams of two compete for a chance to unlock the Silk Sonic set early without having to use their precious V-Bucks. Playing 10 matches within a designated three-hour window will earn each member of the team points, with the highest scorers accessing the skins early. Times for each region can be found in the Compete tab on the Fortnite dashboard, while scoring for the tournament is as follows:

Match Placement Victory Royale: 25 Points 2nd: 22 Points 3rd: 20 Points 4th: 18 Points 5th: 17 Points 6th: 16 Points 7th: 15 Points 8th: 14 Points 9th: 13 Points 10th: 12 Points 11th: 11 Points 12th: 10 Points 13th: 9 Points 14th: 8 Points 15th: 7 Points 16th: 6 Points 17th: 5 Points 18th - 19th: 4 Points 20th - 21st: 3 Points 22nd - 23rd: 2 Points 24th - 25th: 1 Point



Eliminations 1 Point each



While you wait for Silk Sonic to drop in, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally made his debut as The Foundation, while a brand new location has just opened up for exploration as part of the Fortnite 19.20 patch.