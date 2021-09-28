Fortnite Season 8 Week 3 Challenges - Big Mouth And Grim Fable Quests

It's Week 3 in Fortnite Season 8, and that means Week 3 challenges are here. If you're just jumping into the new season, you'll notice a revised challenge system where new NPCs added every Tuesday bring with them five quests each. This week, it's the Lovecraftian monster, Big Mouth, who is offering new challenges for players who greet them, as well as Grim Fable, the Red Riding Hood-inspired hero, who brings her own questline. Here's where to find the new NPCs and how to complete their quests.

Big Mouth Quests - Fortnite Season 8 Week 3

Open chests in Steel Farm (2)

Search an ice machine (1)

Open ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (2)

Buy a health item from a mending machine (1)

Search a supply drop (1)

Grim Fable Quests - Fortnite Season 8

Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops (1)

Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park (3)

Collect a harpoon gun (1)

Hunt a wolf (1)

Emote within 10m of wildlife (1)

Fortnite's Halloween-inspired characters are popping up a lot lately.

Starting with Big Mouth, you'll find them at The Orchard, the small farmland north of Corny Crops. Head to Steel Farm, east of Corny Crops and open any two chests. You can search ice machines at gas stations or within Believer Beach, Catty Corner, and Weeping Woods. Then you'll need to head to Dirty Docks and open two ammo boxes. They're randomized around the map, but look under staircases and in buildings to find them most reliably.

To buy a health item from a mending machine, look for them also near gas stations, like the one just south of Steel Farm. To complete Big Mouth's quests, you'll need to search a supply drop, which are the blue loot crates that drop onto the island at random. They're more frequent in Team Rumble, if you can't find one in battle royale.

Moving onto Grim Fable's quests, you can find her in the northwestern quadrant of Weeping Woods. Her first quest says to hide in a haystack at Corny Crops, so head there where you'll find haystacks in abundance. From there, you won't be too far from Pleasant Park so head there or farther to Holly Hedges and destroy three beds. There's at least one in every residence.

To collect a harpoon gun, simply look for them within any chests or as floor loot, though you will have the best odds by searching fishing barrels, of which there are many in Craggy Cliffs and Misty Meadows. Wolves spawn randomly but you'll probably find it easiest to hunt a wolf west of Misty Meadows, where they often travel in packs of three. As soon as you finish one off, emote when nearby the others to quickly meet the final challenge's requirements to emote within 10m of wildlife.

Thanks to the 18.10 patch, completing these 10 quests will award you with 300,000 XP, whereas last week they would've amassed only 160,000. It took a few weeks, but your XP gains should now be on track to get you to the top tier in the Season 8 battle pass.