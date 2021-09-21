Fortnite Season 8 Week 2 NPC Quests - New Wrath NPC

It's Week 2 of Fortnite Season 8, and there's a new NPC, Wrath, bringing five new quests to the island for all players. Unlike previous seasons, Fortnite Season 8's weekly challenge system will largely focus on adding new NPCs and giving each of them five quests every week. In future weeks, there may be multiple new NPCs, but for now, it's only Wrath that up-to-date Fortnite players will need to meet in order to finish off their punchcards. Here's where to find Wrath in Fortnite and what's included in the Wrath NPC quests.

Fortnite Wrath NPC Location

Wrath can be found within Stealthy Stronghold, which is the octagonal jungle encampment east of Coral Castle. Though Stealthy Stronghold isn't named on the map anymore, it's still there and intact if you're looking to scavenge after you chat with Wrath to begin his questline. You can see his precise location on the map below.

Wrath NPC location in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite Wrath NPC Quests

Like other NPCs this season, Wrath offers five quests of increasing rarity from Common all the way to Legendary. When you complete all five of his quests the first time, you'll earn XP and gold bars, though his and other NPC quests are repeatable throughout the season. Note that successive completions of NPC quests only get you the gold, though. Here's Wrath's full questline called Escaped Tenant:

Spot two players with a recon scanner - 12,500 XP

Use a jump pad or jump vent and travel 100 meters before landing - 14,000 XP

Get a storm forecast from a character - 16,000 XP

Get a bounty from a bounty board - 18,000 XP

Complete a bounty - 20,000 XP

Wrath is the 17th NPC to come to Fortnite this season.

To spot two players with a recon scanner, look for one within Stealthy Stronghold, which still contains the remnants of the IO dish station from Season 7. This and other abandoned dish stations still hold IO chests, which in Season 8 are the only place you'll find IO tech weapons such as the recon scanner. Then all you need to do is fire it near two enemy players so they appear as red outlines on your screen.

If you're able to complete the first quest without leaving the dish station, you'll also easily complete the second quest to use a jump pad or jump vent and travel 100 meters before landing. All dish stations have built-in jump pads and each should easily allow you to travel for 100 meters provided you keep pushing forward once airborne.

You can get a storm forecast from one of several other NPCs around the island, including J.P. Chimpanski, Pitstop, and Torrance. Use our Season 8 NPC locations guide for a reminder of where these characters reside.

For the last two quests, you'll need to get a bounty and then complete a bounty. You can pick up bounties from any bounty boards around the island, like those within Believer Beach, Sludgy Swamp, or Catty Corner among others.

A bounty will give you the vague location of an enemy player, and hunting them down and eliminating them is all you need to do to complete it. Should your target be eliminated by another means, no worries, that will count too--you'll just get less gold as a reward. The XP will still be yours if it's your first time completing the quest.

If you're just jumping into Fortnite Season 8, don't miss the new Marvel-inspired symbiote weapons and learn all that's new on the Fortnite Season 8 map.