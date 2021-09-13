Fortnite Season 8 Secret Skin - When And How To Unlock

Fortnite Season 8 sees the return of a true secret skin in the battle pass. It's been a long time since we've been in this situation, though it does mean that Marvel's Carnage can be earned as soon as you get to tier 100. The Fortnite secret skin, meanwhile, won't be available for a few weeks. There are still some things we don't know about this character just yet, but also lots we do know. Here's when and how to unlock the Fortnite Season 8 secret skin.

Unlike the last several seasons, this season's midseason unlockable bonus character is a true secret. We haven't had a real secret skin since Season 5's Predator, and not since Season 1 of Chapter 2 have we had a character who is not licensed as the secret skin. Based on a teaser image, it appears that's what we'll get this season. See for yourself in the image below.

The top right blue box shows us a silhouette of a fantastical looking secret character.

When Will The Season 8 Secret Skin Unlock?

Though we don't know their name yet, we do know when the secret character will unlock. According to the in-game menus, the Season 8 secret character will unlock on October 28.

Fortnite Secret Skin Challenges And Cosmetics

The secret character will come with several challenges on October 28, and players who want to earn all of their "toys" will need to complete these challenges to do so. While we can't see the challenge descriptions just yet--and won't for several weeks--we can still get foresee there will be 10 cosmetics to unlock via challenges.

Therefore, October 28 is just the earliest possible date you'll be able to unlock this character. Normally some cosmetics are tied to completing Epic Quests all week too, so we'll have to see if that tradition holds in Season 8. Just in case, you'd be wise to complete your purple quests whenever they arise.

The secret skin is a throwback, but their list of 10 rewards is customary.

We've already got a full slate of Fortnite Season 8 coverage for you to dive into, including a look at the new weapons, the map changes, and the complete Fortnite Season 8 battle pass overview.