Fortnite Season 8 NPC Locations

Where to find all Fortnite NPCs in Season 8.

Fortnite Season 8 has begun, which means there's plenty to learn about another monumental shift in the Fortnite world. Fortnite NPCs move around every season, and Season 8 is no different. Whether you're looking for any NPC in particular, or maybe you just want to see who's hanging around the especially ravaged Fortnite Season 8 map this season, we'll be updating this guide all season long to locate all NPCs that make their way to the island during the war with the cubes.

Fortnite Season 8 NPCs

In Fortnite Season 8, there are currently 15 NPCs with plans for at least two more to arrive in the weeks ahead. Each of them includes their own questline for the first time ever, making them hard to resist if you play for the quests. Here's where you can find all of them:

No Caption Provided
  1. Kor - Misty Meadows
  2. J.B. Chimpanski - Weather Station (south of Catty Corner)
  3. Torin - The Aftermath (center of the map)
  4. Pitstop - Boney Burbs
  5. Toona Fish - Viking Vessel (west of Holly Hedges)
  6. Fabio Sparklemane - Apres Ski (southwest of Misty Meadows)
  7. Penny - Retail Row
  8. Dark Jonesy - Steamy Stacks
  9. Madcap - Corny Crops
  10. Dusk - Campground west of Lazy Lake
  11. Scuba Jonesy - Coral Castle
  12. Charlotte - Pleasant Park
  13. Baba Yaga - cabin southwest of Sludgy Swamp
  14. Kitbash - Dirty Docks
  15. The Brat - Food trucks north of Lazy Lake

With each NPC offering a five-part questline, there's more reason than ever to meet and greet everyone living on the island. You can see in the image below just how much XP you'll get for completing these new NPC quests.

There's a lot more XP on offer for players who need it.
