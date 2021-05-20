Fortnite Season 7: When Does It Start, What's In The Battle Pass, And What's The Theme

We're in Week 10 of Fortnite, which means the season is nearing its final days. Fortnite Season 7 is just around the corner, and as players scramble to finish up their Battle Pass tiers to 100--or for the hardcore, tier 220--many players are wondering: when does Fortnite Season 7 start? While some details will be kept behind the walls of Epic until very late in the season, here's everything we know so far about Fortnite Season 7.

When Does Fortnite Season 7 Start?

Fortnite Season 7 is currently expected to go live on the morning of Tuesday, June 8, though this date is based on a bit of speculation. In Fortnite and on Epic's site, the Season 6 Primal Battle Pass currently runs through June 7, which implies the new season kicks off the following day. However, Fortnite seasons have been quite varied in length for the past year or so. Both the pandemic and Epic's own internal plans have altered start and end dates before, so consider this subject to change for now. While the longest season of Fortnite ever, Chapter 2 Season 2, went on for 17 weeks, earlier seasons tended to go 10 weeks. But we're already in Week 10, evidenced by the Week 10 challenges, with at least a few more weeks guaranteed.

What's In The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass?

The Fortnite Battle Pass tends to be one of the most secretive details of this otherwise leaky game. We didn't learn of the Season 6 Primal theme until a few hours before it launched. However, some seasons, like the Marvel season last summer, have been leaked in advance. For now, no one outside of Epic knows what the theme will be for Fortnite Season 7.

Many players are speculating it will involve ancient mythology, such as Greek or Egyptian pantheons, as a way to carry the island's current prehistoric era into a later (though still far-off from present-day) time period. Even Epic's Chief Creative Officer and de facto world-builder extraordinaire may have teased fans with such a reveal just this week, following months of speculation regarding a possible mythology theme.

I have the incredible opportunity to make things with the very best storytellers and creators ever... and their CREATIONS... in my crazy, reality merging (buckle up) mythology of Fortnite.

But yeah today I’m just still amazed that my ‘silent interlude’ became real.#micdrop pic.twitter.com/pkHNovZ3DG — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 19, 2021

It could also be the case that Season 7 has no overall theme, as Epic used to not be so specific, but every season in Chapter 2 thus far has centered around a particular aesthetic, be it spies, nautical, superheroes, or the current prehistoric setting, so chances are even if it's not mythology, there will be some sort of theme for Season 7.

How Much Is The Season 7 Battle Pass?

Whatever's in it, you can rest assured the Fortnite Season 7 will cost 950 V-Bucks, which is about $8. Players can also unlock enough V-Bucks to buy the next season's Battle Pass by climbing the tiers of any ongoing Battle Pass. If players reach level 100 and don't spend their earnings along the way, they will have enough V-Bucks to unlock the next Battle Pass for no extra charge.

Players looking to get a boost can also purchase 25 tiers immediately for 2,800 V-Bucks ($20), but just once, at any point in the season. Those who like to unlock everything a season has to offer will still want to come back weekly to complete Epic Quests and unlock the additional Styles linked to doing so, but a jumpstart is maybe a good tool for those who want to receive more rewards in less time.

Those who subscribe to the Fortnite Crew will instantly unlock the Season 7 Battle Pass, and all future Battle Passes, while they are subscribed. Fortnite Crew costs $12 per month and gives subscribers exclusive skins and other cosmetics, a monthly deposit of 1,000 V-Bucks, and more in addition to guaranteed Battle Pass access. For players who join Fortnite Crew but have already purchased the most recent Battle Pass, their accounts will be returned a one-time allotment of an additional 950 V-Bucks.

We should learn a lot more about Fortnite Season 7, including what, if anything, will take place as a live in-game event to kick off the new season. In the meantime, the biggest news in the Fortnite world is the reveal of NBA Team Battles, which throws the Fortnite community into one massive basketbrawl for free V-Bucks and NBA cosmetics.