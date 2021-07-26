The Fortnite Season 7 Week 8 challenges are just around the corner, signaling that it's been nearly two months since the start of the Invasion season. The Week 8 Legendary Quests will appear in-game beginning on July 28 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the more numerous Epic Quests will follow exactly 24 hours later. Here's a full preview of this week's challenges so you can plan ahead and grab all of this XP in a hurry.

Week 8 Legendary Quests

Get Slone's orders from a payphone (1) - 15,000 XP

Collect access card from an IO Guard (1) - 45,000 XP

Plant wiretaps at different key locations (3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with an IO Operative's computer (1) - 30,000 XP

Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill (1) - 30,000 XP

Converse with characters to identify an infiltrator (5) - 30,000 XP

Week 8 Epic Quests

Use Shield Potions in a single match (4) - 30,000 XP

Collect building resources (750) - 30,000 XP

Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack (3) - 30,000 XP

Build structures (25) - 30,000 XP

Complete bounties from bounty boards (3) - 30,000 XP

Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures (15) - 30,000 XP

Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake (1) - 30,000 XP

This week, you'll once more be performing recon and sabotage missions for Doctor Slone starting with needing to get Slone's orders from a payphone again. As always, that's any payphone, which you can find at all bus stops, including one on the far-west end of Misty Meadows. To collect an access card from an IO Guard, defeat an IO Guard at any of the satellite stations spread across the map, or those within Corny Complex. When this quest is active, they'll drop the card for you to pick up.

We'll have a guide on where to plant wiretaps at different key locations shortly, so stay tuned. To interact with an IO Operative's computer, head back to those satellite stations and look for the small, gray desktop computers found around any IO hub. They stand out because they look rather old compared to the sleeker, orange-lit monitors that decorate most of the IO locations.

Once you need to mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill, use our NPC guide to locate each of them. You need only to interact with one of them, so pick the character that's right for you based on your trajectory and descent. You can then use the same guide for the final Legendary Quest, converse with characters to identify an infiltrator. You can choose any five NPCs for this one, just make sure to run through their quest-specific dialog options when you approach them.

Onto the Epic Quests; you'll first want to use Shield Potions in a single match, four of them to be exact. This is something you probably do in almost every round already, so it really needs no explanation, though remember that it'll be easier in Team Rumble where you can respawn and apply new shields several times throughout the match. To collect building resources is to perform another rote task, so take your pickaxe to trees, walls, cars, and anything else that doles out building resources until you grab 750 total, which should only take a few minutes if left to your own devices.

You'll then want to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack, though the challenges doesn't demand you do so in one round, so don't sweat it. These locations aren't named on your map, so we've marked them below just in case the in-game map doesn't do it for you when the quest is live.

From left to right: Coral Cove, Unremarkable Shack, and Base Camp Golf

When you need to build structures, it's very easy. Drop back into Team Rumble, where you begin with some materials right away, and quickly build platforms and/or walls that involve 25 pieces. This will take about 20 seconds if done this way.

You can complete bounties from bounty boards either by tracking down your target yourself or by enjoying your target being taken out by some other means. Once more, this is easier in Team Rumble. Drop on The Orchard, north of Corny Complex, and pick up a bounty from the board in the barn. Then just wait out the timer for your opponent to run into trouble, or hunt them down if you want it done by your hand.

To ignite enemy players or enemy player structures, use fireflies, which can be reliably found in Weeping Woods among other places randomly--look for their orange glow around some trees. Fires spread much faster ever since a Season 6 update, so with a sizeable structure, you may complete this with just a single jar of fireflies.

The final challenge of the week says to emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake. Lazy Lake remains a bit of a mess due to the numerous Ferraris spawning there right now, so head to Believer Beach for this one. Midway down the boardwalk (with the pink restaurant at the end), find the camera, then simply walk in front of it and emote. With that, you'll have completed the full slate of Fortnite Week 8 challenges and be several steps closer to capping off your Battle Pass.

Don't miss more on Fortnite this week, like the arrival of the Ferrari 296 GTB and the 17.20 patch notes.