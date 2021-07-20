Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges are nearly upon us. The Legendary Quests will go live on Wednesday, July 21 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the more numerous but less story-driven Epic Quests will follow precisely 24 hours later. We've got a full breakdown of all the challenges coming to Fortnite this week, so use our guides to quickly earn your way up the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Week 7 Legendary Quests

Construct a wooden hatchery (1) - 45,000 XP

Mark an Alien egg (1) - 30,000 XP

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (2) - 30,000 XP

Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (2) - 30,000 XP

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (2) - 30,000 XP

Fortnite Week 7 Epic Quests

Use a Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (1) - 30,000 XP

Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner and Camp Cod in a single match (3) - 30,000 XP

Search ammo boxes (5) - 30,000 XP

Defeat Riot (1) - 30,000 XP

Reach top speed in a Whiplash (1) - 30,000 XP

Drive a Whiplash through the Storm (1) - 30,000 XP

Complete Whiplash Time Trials (1) - 30,000 XP

Once again, the Legendary Quests tell more of the alien invasion story this week. For reasons unknown, Bushranger has assigned you with nesting and hatching alien eggs. Stay tuned for our step-by-step guides on challenges such as construct a wooden hatchery, collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs, and collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row.

To stoke campfires near different hatcheries, head to Holly Hatchery and stoke the fire outside the westernmost home. Remember that stoking a campfire takes 30 wood after you've lit it (which is free the first time), so make sure to have that on hand. If the campfire is extinguished before it's stoked, it'll cost 200 wood to reignite it. You can also find more campfires near hatcheries within the woods of Weeping Woods in order to finish off this challenge.

To mark an alien egg, use the ping button (left on D-Pad) when you're targeting any alien egg. You can find these plentifully inside Holly Hatchery, as well as in the basement of Durrr Burger which is southeast of Holly Hatchery.

Moving onto Epic Quests, which will arrive a day after the Legendary Quests if you're jumping on these right away, it's a mix of some rote actions and a few more particular ones. To use a Recon Scanner, find one most reliably inside any satellite station. If you fire the Recon Scanner within a few meters of an enemy player, it will ping them on your screen for a few seconds, like a UAV in some other shooters.

To visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match, you may want a vehicle even as they're quite close to each other. You'll find cars at all three spots, but it's easiest to start at Misty Meadows if you'll be traveling this way. From there, head east to Catty Corner, which is also marked on your map by default, before heading south to the small island--that's Camp Cod. Because Camp Cod is likely to be stuck outside the first Storm circle, you may want to start there instead, then travel to the next two locations according to which way the Storm will push you.

Fortnite Camp Cod location

Unless this is your first time playing, you already know how to search ammo boxes. If you need a bit of help, they often spawn behind staircases in two-story or taller buildings. Be sure to actually search them and not break them open, or else they won't count. To defeat Riot, refer to our Season 7 NPC guide. You'll find and defeat Riot at the Yellow Steel Bridge which rests between Misty Meadows and Catty Corner. The punk rocker Riot is one of several NPCs who are hostile by default, so don't wait to fire first or he'll beat you to it.

To close out this week's challenges, you'll need to find a Whiplash car--the game's fastest land vehicle--and perform a few tricks with it. You can find Whiplash cars randomly spawning all over the map in any given round, but they're reliably parked at the garage at Fancy View, which is the unique house adorned in Rocket League memorabilia. In the map above, it's the house northwest of Holly Hatchery on the western cliffs surrounded by boulders in the water.

To reach top speed in a Whiplash, you just need to get it to 88 MPH--surely a Back To The Future reference. You can do this by using the car's boost ability while on paved roads. To drive a Whiplash through the Storm, simply take the car into the Storm, which will cost you some HP but earn you a cool 30,000 XP. Lastly, Whiplash time trials will appear this week beginning on Thursday. They'll only be visible while the quest is active in your log, so drop on any time trial location, which has not yet been revealed but should be shown on your in-game map from Thursday.

Finishing off this list will earn you hundreds of thousands of XP and help you power through the Season 7 Battle Pass.