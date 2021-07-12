Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Challenges

Fortnite Week 6 challenges are coming up fast. The Legendary Quests will go live on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the Epic Quests will follow a day later at the same time. Players will once again be taking orders from Doctor Slone, leader of the Imagined Order, as she seeks to thwart the alien invasion. That means your first challenge of the week will be to get to a payphone and receive your covert mission. As for the full list of Fortnite Week 6 challenges, read on.

Fortnite Week 6 Legendary Quests

Get Slone's orders from a payphone (1) - 15,000 XP

Place prepper supplies in Hayseed's Farm (1) - 45,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents in farms (25) - 30,000 XP

Use an Inflate-a-Bull (1) - 30,000 XP

Place cow decoys in farms (3) - 30,000 XP

Damage an alien-driven saucer (25) - 30,000 XP

Fortnite Week 6 Epic Quests

Collect gold bars (500) - 30,000 XP

Spend gold bars (500) - 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors (3) - 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas (3) - 30,000 XP

Deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (3) - 30,000 XP

Destroy alien trees (5) - 30,000 XP

As has been the case each week in Season 7, the Legendary Quests are more story-driven than past seasons. That also means they include one-off objectives that even the most seasoned players can't have mastered before, so we'll be updating this guide hub with specific solutions to those challenges very soon and ahead of the quests going live.

Some of them you should already know how to do anyway, such as damage an alien-driven saucer, which you can do by going to any invaded location--where its name is written in purple on your map. Those spots change with each round but are always home to UFOs being piloted by AI aliens, or "trespassers." Getting Slone's orders from a payphone can once more be any payphone, and you can find these at all bus stops or, if you'd like one specific spot, on the western edge of Misty Meadows. To deal damage to opponents at farms, simply drop at Farmer Steel's (now Hayseed's) farm or at Corny Complex. Damage within those limits will apply.

An Inflate-a-Bull is a brand-new traversal item coming with this week's 17.20 patch. Those details have not been revealed in full just yet, but we know from prior leaks that an Inflate-a-Bull will allow players to use a balloon (shaped like a cow) to float across the island at will, sort of like gliding with a chicken but with more air time. You won't be able to shoot while inside an Inflate-a-Bull and you'll be at risk of being shot down from opponents popping the cow balloon with bullets--so be careful!

You'll want to head back to Holly Hatchery for at least one Week 6 challenge.

As for the Epic Quests, they are once again more familiar for frequent Fortnite flyers. Collecting and spending gold bars can both be done by interacting with NPCs across the island. You can also find smaller sums of gold bars by smashing beds, chairs, sofas, and washer/dryer machines whenever you see them. They each have a high spawn chance for dropping gold bars. If you want to spend 500 gold bars in one swift motion, you can visit Sunny at Believer Beach and select her offer to "tip the bus driver" a small tip, which will spend 500 gold bars instantly. Just be careful you don't select the large tip option or you'll be 4,000 gold bars lighter.

Abductors are coming back after a week away, so you'll want to land on at least one and destroy some equipment on top of them. To open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas, your best bet will be to head to Holly Hatchery and search within the deployed alien nanites. You can't miss them. They're the massive, gelatinous, fluorescent cubes spread across the town.

Cow decoys are another one-off challenge this week and we'll have a guide on those for you very soon. To deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery, you'll first need to come upon the rare item. It's said that they're found more often around satellite stations or abductors, so try those places, and remember not to use them within the limits of Holly Hatchery or else they won't tally toward your challenge completion.

The final Week 6 challenge is to destroy alien trees. Those are the purple trees spread all over the map. You can even see them from your map screen. Drop into any deep purple zone and you'll find alien trees to destroy.

This is the full rundown of the Fortnite Week 6 challenges, but remember that Epic Quests can be beaten all season long. If you still need to finish up your Week 5 challenges, we have those too. You may also want to learn more about the incoming King's Bling Quests, which herald the arrival of LeBron James.