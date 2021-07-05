Don't look now but the Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 challenges are coming up fast. The Legendary Quests will go live on Wednesday, June 7, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the Epic Quests will follow exactly 24 hours later. As usual, the list has been datamined and leaked ahead of its official unveiling by Epic. If you're wondering what you'll need to do for the Fortnite Week 5 challenges, here's your full preview.

Week 5 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone (1) – 15,000 XP

Interact with a CB Radio (1) – 45,000 XP

Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery (2) – 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites (1) – 30,000 XP

Dance near Zyg and Choppy (1) – 30,000 XP

Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (1) – 30,000 XP

Week 5 Epic Quests

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex (3) – 30,000 XP

Damage IO Guards (250) – 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers (2) – 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons (500) – 30,000 XP

Loot supply drops (2) – 30,000 XP

Damage a Saucer with a pilot inside (800) – 30,000 XP

Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex (1) – 30,000 XP

As has been the case all season, this week's Legendary Quests ae centered around story, and once more that begins with you taking orders from Slone at any payphone in the game. You can find payphones most reliably at bus stops in or near named locations. Their ringing is quite loud, you won't miss it.

Some of this week's quests, like interact with a CB radio, place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery, and dance near Zyg and Choppy, aren't available yet because they relate to map changes that will come with the Wednesday challenges. But these tend to leak a bit early too, so we'll continue monitoring them for solutions. Alien nanites aren't on the map yet either, though it's apparent from a previous challenge that they will allow for low-gravity movement somehow.

To get infected by an alien parasite, you'll want to let one latch onto your head. The best place to do this is likely Holly Hatchery (formerly Holly Hedges) because that spot is now a breeding ground for the flying aliens. Once infected, head to Sunny and talk to her at Believer Beach to complete this challenge.

You'll once again be infiltrating the pro-alien movement with Fortnite Week 5 challenges.

As for the Epic Quests, they are once again an assortment of tasks more familiar to seasoned players. You can complete several of them at any of the satellite stations or at Corny Complex, including destroy computer equipment, damage IO guards, deal damage with IO or alien weapons, and open an IO chest.

Alternatively, if you head to any invaded location on the map (with its name written in purple), you'll find alien AI enemies known as "trespassers." You can eliminate two of them and use their dropped Kymera Ray Guns for the alien weapon damage, as well as complete the challenge that requires you to deal damage to a Saucer (or UFO) with a pilot inside. The last challenge of the week, to loot supply drops, is best done in Team Rumble where supply drops come fast and furious in the latter portion of any round.

Once you've completed all Fortnite Week 5 challenges, you'll have leveled up at least a few times and be well on your way to completing the Season 7 Battle Pass--or maybe you're hoarding your Battle Stars for Superman. Don't miss the Week 5 Alien Artifacts while you're here.