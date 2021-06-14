Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 challenges are nearly here. They're expected to go live on Wednesday, June 16, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. That's a day earlier than last season's Thursday releases, and it may signify a scheduling change for Season 7. When they go live, they'll offer Fortnite players hundreds of thousands of new weekly XP to earn to level up their Battle Pass. We've got the complete list of Fortnite Week 2 challenges below, so take a look and make an action plan using our guides.

Fortnite Week 2 Epic Quests

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake - 0/7 - 30,000 XP

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures - 0/500 - 30,000 XP

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park - 0/2 - 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment at satellite stations - 0/15 - 30,000 XP

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner - 0/1 - 30,000 XP

Visit different named locations in a single match - 0/5 - 30,000 XP

Enter a UFO - 0/1 - 30,000 XP

Fortnite Week 2 Legendary Quests

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1) - 45,000 XP

Step onto a Body Scanner (1) - 30,000 XP

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200) - 30,000 XP

Damage an IO Guard (1) - 30,000 XP

If you've been playing Fortnite for a while, you already know where to find Lazy Lake, as it's been on the map for several seasons. Corny Complex is new to Season 7 and houses one of the island's bosses, Doctor Slone. If you head there, be careful of her--and the many players her Mythic Pulse Rifle attracts.

Explosive damage should be easy enough, but it's made even easier with a UFO, which also satisfies the challenge to enter a UFO. We have a complete guide on where to find UFOs. Don't worry, they aren't in short supply. Visiting different named locations in a single match is also easiest with a vehicle, such as a UFO, boat, or car.

Collecting spray cans in Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park is something that can't be done until the cans appear with the Thursday challenge update, so we'll have a guide for that shortly. Like Corny Complex, you can learn more about satellite stations in our Season 7 map changes guide, but here's a short tip: When you're gliding down from the Battle Bus, head toward the bright red lights. Those are the satellites and will lead you to satellite stations.

The graffiti-covered wall near Catty Corner is the **REDACTED** bunker. It looks like Sunny has painted over the IO insignia with more greetings to her alien overlords.

Find Rick this week to complete part of a Legendary Quest.

This week's Legendary Quests feature a lot of IO interaction. To find IO Guards, head to satellite stations or look for the blue smoke around the map. The IO also treat Corny Complex as a headquarters, so you'll find more there. And wherever you find them, you'll also find their IO tech weapons. You can learn more about those in our Season 7 weapons guide. Body Scanners are located at every satellite station too, so as mentioned before, look for the bright red lights on your initial descent to find those stations.

Interact with a dead drop is a challenge you can't really practice until the dead drop object appears this Thursday, so we'll have a guide for that shortly. Lastly, you'll need to speak to any three of four specific NPCs, including Rick Sanchez, Marigold, Maven, and Special Forces. We'll have a separate guide for that one shortly as it requires you do quite a bit of traveling.

You may have noticed this season's Legendary Quests aren't repeating singular objectives anymore, as they have been for a few seasons now. On top of that, the Legendary Quests seem to be more story-focused, at least here in the early weeks. It'll be interesting to see how Epic continues to dole out these weekly challenges in Fortnite between now and mid-September when Season 7 comes to an end.

In the meantime, you can check out a lot more on Fortnite Season 7, like a full explainer on this season's Battle Pass, a guide on how to unlock Superman, and a look at the Week 1 Alien Artifacts.