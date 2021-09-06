Fortnite Season 7 Week 14 Challenges

It's the dawn of the final day in Fortnite Season 7. The Week 14 challenges, including more Legendary and Epic Quests, are upon us. With one final assault on the aliens planned, this week's challenges will have you doing Slone's bidding one last time. The Legendary Quests go live on Wednesday, September 8 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the Epic Quests and Wild Weeks Quests follow exactly 24 hours later.

Season 7 Week 14 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a payphone – 15,000 XP

Warn characters of impending doom (3) – 45,000 XP

Place warning signs (4) – 30,000 XP

Shut down the radar dishes (2) – 30,000 XP

Spoil the mole’s sabotage attempt (1) – 30,000 XP

Confront the mole (1) – 30,000 XP

Season 7 Week 14 Epic Quests

Activate a rift after purchasing it from a character (1) - 30,000 XP

Collect foraged items at Corny Complex (4) - 30,000 XP

Destroy alien eggs (3) - 30,000 XP

Eliminate an attached alien parasite (1) - 30,000 XP

Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex (25) - 30,000 XP

Damage opponents while in a vehicle (150) - 30,000 XP

Pop tires on IO vehicles (1) - 30,000 XP

Season 7 Week 14 Wild Weeks Quests

Spend gold bars (3,000) - 20,000 XP

Spend gold bars (15,000) - 30,000 XP

Spend gold bars (50,000) - 50,000 XP

This week's story quests are building to the all-out war we expect to take part in during Operation: Sky Fire on September 12. To get Slone's orders from a payphone, visit any payphone at a bus stop. We tend to like the one on the western edge of Misty Meadows so you can loot up after.

To warn characters of impending doom, speak to any three NPCs. You can find them using our NPC locations guide for Season 7. When it's time to place warning signs, you'll need to place four of them, but there are several locations to complete this quest. Search on the sidewalks within Dirty Docks, Misty Meadows, or Pleasant Park. Because Slone has been studying the likely trajectory of a downed Mothership, this quest is likely hinting at which locations may receive major Season 8 makeovers.

To shut down the radar dishes, head to any two of the several radar dish stations around the island. If you're new to the season, just follow the bright red lights when dropping out of the Battle Bus. Approach any two dishes to find a power box. Interact with them to shut down the dish stations and complete this challenge.

We're still actively researching how to spoil the mole's sabotage attempt, but you can find that solution here soon. After you do that, you'll confront the mole once and for all. You may recall we identified the mole as being Maven earlier this season. She resides at the dish station between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks. You'll need to exhaust all quest-related dialogue with her when you find her. Expect her to get hostile once she's been outed.

Be sure to finish all your quests before Sunday, September 12 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

Moving onto Epic Quests, the list is, as usual this season, a bit simpler to gauge. You can activate a rift after purchasing it from a character by buying a rift from Bunker Jonesy south of Catty Corner. Again, use our NPC locations guide. To collect foraged items at Corny Complex, look for cabbage, apples, or corn. They're all available in great abundance since you're on a farm.

The easiest place to destroy alien eggs is at Holly Hatchery. There's a small breeding area with several on the southeast corner of the POI. Just don't get too close or they'll burst automatically before you can shoot them open. If you need more, find them at Durrr Burger just southeast of Holly Hatchery. Head back to either location with a friend and let a parasite hatch and latch onto your ally. Then shoot or melee it off their head to complete the quest to eliminate an attached alien parasite.

To ignite structures in Holly Hatchery or Corny Complex, look for fireflies. They're found around some trees where they can be captured in jars, especially outside of Holly Hatchery. Toss them around the location like molotovs and watch them burn. The easiest way to damage opponents in a vehicle is probably going to be to shoot at them in a UFO, though if you come upon anyone driving a land or water vehicle, that would work too, of course.

To pop tires on an IO vehicle, head to any dish station and look for their black sedans with the IO markings on the sides. Shoot or melee their tires to finish off this week's Epic Quests.

Lastly, the final Wild Weeks Quests will, like last season, revolve around huge discounts on all goods and services sold by NPCs. You'll need to spend a lot, but because gold will be more abundant, it should be achievable before Sunday's finale.

For more on what's new in Fortnite, don't miss the Shang-Chi skin or the final patch notes for Season 7.