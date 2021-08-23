Fortnite Season 7 Week 12 Challenges

The Fortnite Week 12 challenges are nearly here. The Legendary Quests will go live on Wednesday, August 25 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the bonus Wild Weeks Quests and Epic Quests will follow precisely 24 hours later. As usual, hundreds of thousands of XP are up for grabs if you know where to look. In this guide, we'll lay out the complete details so you can complete all challenges with ease.

Week 12 Alien Artifacts

Before we jump into the challenges, we want to make sure you know there are once again no Alien Artifacts this week. For reasons only Epic knows, there are no Artifacts you can reliably find this week, meaning you'll want to focus on knowing how to open Cosmic Chests if you still need to unlock more cosmetics for Kymera.

Week 12 Legendary Quests

Get Slone's orders from a payphone (1) - 15,000 XP

Craft a weapon with alien nanites (1) - 45,000 XP

Destroy target dummies with IO weapons (4) - 30,000 XP

Search for books on explosions (2) - 30,000 XP

Deploy scanners in the alien biome (2) - 30,000 XP

Collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex (4) - 30,000 XP

Week 12 Epic Quests

Deal damage to saucers piloted by opponents (300) - 30,000 XP

Deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish (1) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons (150) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with an alien parasite attached (150) - 30,000 XP

Purchase from vending machines (3) - 30,000 XP

Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (5) - 30,000 XP

Hunt wildlife (3) - 30,000 XP

Week 12 Wild Weeks Quests

Deal damage to opponents within 20 seconds of gliding in Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads (250) - 20,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents within 20 seconds of gliding in Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads (3,500) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents within 20 seconds of gliding in Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads (15,000) - 50,000 XP

You'll be heading back to Holly Hatchery for several quests this week.

You're on a mission for Slone once again this week and picking up her orders at any payphone will suffice. Look for payphones near gas stations, or we also like the one in the west end of Misty Meadows. To craft a weapon with nanites, refer to our nanite guide.

We'll soon have guides on the many story-based one-off quests such as where to destroy target dummies, where to find books on explosions, where to deploy scanners, and where to collect three alien devices, so check back soon and before the challenges go live to get those full details.

Moving onto Epic Quests, the list is, as usual in Season 7, a bit more straightforward. You'll want to start by dealing damage to saucers piloted by opponents. The best place to do this is any invaded location (written in purple font on your full-size map). It's there where aliens are already piloting saucers, and they tend to be quickly hijacked by players, whom you can then shoot at.

To deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez, refer to our UFO locations guide to grab a convenient saucer based on your descent, then use our NPC guide to bring it to Rick at Defiant Dish on the hill east of Weeping Woods. Alien weapons include the Kymera Ray Gun, which you can reliably find at Holly Hatchery in the hands of the patrolling alien NPCs. Take one down, then take his weapon and take out other NPCs in the area.

The same strategy can be used to deal damage with an alien parasite attached. Allow the parasites in the southeast corner of Holly Hatchery to hatch and latch onto your head, then take out the aliens once again.

The last three challenges are all pretty simple. You can buy from vending machines at any gas station. Then you can search Dirty Docks for ammo, which is randomly scattered all across the location--like all locations. Lastly, when hunting wildlife, we recommend looking to the hills west of Misty Meadows, where wolf packs tend to spawn in threes.

The Wild Weeks Quests are intentionally straightforward and are best played in Team Rumble where you can re-drop with every defeat and even re-drop when jumping from any height greater than a few feet. The final tally of 15,000 damage seems like a lot, but remember your teammates will boost your totals too, so you don't have to do it all alone.

That's the full slate of Week 12 challenges. Be sure to check out the new J Balvin skin too if you want more reggaeton in your cosmetic library.