Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 challenges are just around the corner. This season has been a fan favorite, and this week should be one of the busiest yet, and not just because of the new Legendary and Epic Quests. Look for the Legendary Quests to go live on August 11 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the Epic Quests will follow exactly 24 hours later. Here's how to complete all Week 10 Fortnite challenges.

Week 10 Legendary Quests

Get Slone's orders from a payphone (1) - 15,000 XP

Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site (1) - 45,000 XP

Collect a Grab-itron (1) - 30,000 XP

Place video cameras at different landing ship locations (3) - 30,000 XP

Visit an Abductor (1) - 30,000 XP

Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership (1) - 30,000 XP

Week 10 Epic Quests

Use the Grab-itron or saucer's abductor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed's Farm (1) - 30,000 XP

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull (200) - 30,000 XP

Visit Guardian Towers (3) - 30,000 XP

Catch a gun while fishing (1) - 30,000 XP

Outlast opponents (200) - 30,000 XP

Eliminations at close range (1) 30,000 XP

Damage Doctor Slone (50) - 30,000 XP

This may be the easiest week of challenges of the season so far. Let's start with the Legendary Quests. As always, head to any bus stop to get Slone's orders from a payphone. If you need an exact location, try the payphone at the west end of Misty Meadows, or outside any gas station. Next head to the southwestern quadrant of the map to damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site. Any amount of damage will do. To collect a Grab-itron, your best best is to search atop Abductors or on the Mothership, but they can appear in even basic chests--or among the loot from fallen enemies, of course.

We'll have a separate guide helping you to place video cameras at different landing ship locations, but the TLDR of it is to look toward the hills overlooking Retail Row, Lazy Lake, and Misty Meadows. You'll need to visit all three spots and place a camera within each locale. To visit an Abductor, simply drop on top of any Abductor in any round. They move with each match you play, but there are always multiple to choose from and you can see them on your map before boarding the Battle Bus.

The final Legendary Quest tells you to visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership. Starting on Wednesday, the factory from Slurpy Swamp will not be on the map anymore; it'll be on the Mothership. All you have to do is get Abducted by waiting under any Abductor for a few minutes until it abducts everyone in range of its humming, green tractor beam. Once on the Mothership, look for Slurp Factory and get close enough to it to complete this week's Legendary Quests.

The recently abducted Slurpy Swamp plays host to several Week 10 challenges.

Moving onto Epic Quests, the fastest way to use the Grab-itron or saucer's abductor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed's Farm is to pilot the UFO that sits inside the big red barn at Corny Complex. Then use the tractor beam to lift any nearby tractor--there are plenty within Corny Complex--and take it across the river to nearby Hayseed's Farm.

To travel in an Inflate-A-Bull, find one in any chest or buy one directly from Rick, then travel in it for 200 meters. There are six Guardian towers around the island, and for this week's quests, you need to visit any three of them, so pick the three that work for you. In a UFO or other vehicle, you can complete this challenge very quickly.

To catch a gun while fishing, you need only to fish at any fishing spot. Loot is randomized, but after a few tries, you'll probably catch a gun instead of a fish or other loot. Any gun will count, so don't sweat it. To outlast 200 opponents, you'll need to play at last three matches. Just stay alive by any means necessary until you've outlasted a cumulative 200 loopers.

To record an elimination at close range, your best bet is to use an SMG or shotgun. Eliminating just one player at "close range," or within 10 meters, will complete this challenge. The last challenge demands you damage Doctor Slone. Thie leader of the IO has been holed up in the secret bunkers within Corny Complex and she's a very tough boss to defeat. Luckily, you only need to deal 50 total damage, which isn't much at all.

Once you've done that, you'll be almost 400,000 XP richer thanks to the Week 10 challenges. But don't forget to complete the rest of the Superman Quests and Rift Tour Quests too.