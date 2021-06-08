Fortnite Season 7 has arrived, as you can probably tell from all the aliens running around. As always, a new season means new challenges, and the Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 challenges are already here with the launch of the Invasion season. If you're looking for a quick boost to your Battle Pass level, here's the full list of Week 1 challenges in Fortnite.

Week 1 Epic Quests

Collect different weapon types (5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs (7) - 30,000 XP

Deal Damage with Pulse Rifle (500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (1) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at upgrade benches (3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (1) - 30,000 XP

Week 1 Legendary Quests

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

As you can see, this week's Legendary Quests aren't repetitive as they have been in recent seasons, and instead focus a bit more on story elements surrounding the alien invasion. Some of these challenges are quite simple even if it's your first time playing on the new map. Collecting five different weapon types, for example, is pretty self-explanatory. We went over some of the new weapons in our Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 overview.

Get off to a fast start with the Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 challenges.

Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs are just where they were last season, so look to the northeast quadrant of the island for these named locations. The Pulse Rifle can't be found in any special spot, so if you happen upon one, preferably in Team Rumble where you can respawn, hold onto it and do some damage. The same goes for the Rail Gun. Payphones are scattered all over the map and operate a bit like NPCs, who themselves still roam the island. Pick up any payphone and accept a quest to complete that challenge. Mending Machines are similarly ubiquitous.

The Aftermath is the new location in the exact center of the island (last season's The Spire). Head there to collect stone for that challenge. The rest of the Legendary Quests will get their own guides shortly, so stay tuned as we bring you continued coverage of Fortnite Season 7. We've also got a guide on where to find Alien Artifacts so you can start customizing Kymera, as well as a full list of all the unvaulted weapons for this season.