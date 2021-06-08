Fortnite Season 7 Weapons Guide: Vaulted And Unvaulted Weapons

A new season of Fortnite means a new landscape of weapons to learn. Fortnite Season 7 goes heavy on the sci-fi, so there are several new weapons to master, in addition to some previous weapons being vaulted or unvaulted. In this guide, we'll walk you through the new list of weapons you'll find across Apollo. Put on your tinfoil hats and get in there with these Fortnite Season 7 vaulted and unvaulted weapons, then stay tuned as we break down all the brand-new weapons first arriving on the island.

Fortnite Season 7 Vaulted Weapons

Dual Pistols, we hardly knew ye.

One of the first questions many players seem to have when a new season of Fortnite launches is: What weapons have been vaulted? In Fortnite Season 7, the list of vaulted (no longer available) weapons isn't too long, but it might include something you got used to, so check to see what's absent.

Infantry Rifle

Revolver

Harpoon Gun

Dual Pistols

The lack of a harpoon gun means there's no other way to fish than with a good old-fashioned pole--okay, or you can still blow up fishing spots with grenades if you're feeling dangerous. In addition to those, the Flopper fish, Stink fish, and Vendetta fish won't be found in the waters of the island, at least not right now. Keep in mind that Epic likes to vault and unvault additional items as a season goes on.

The Infantry Rifle was only around for a few weeks of Season 6 before it was vaulted once more, while the Revolver seems to come and go almost alternatingly across Fortnite seasons, so don't expect it to be gone for long.

Fortnite Season 7 Unvaulted Weapons

After a three-month absence, Snipers are back in Fortnite.

Epic would never remove a bunch of items and not replace them with others. The list of unvaulted weapons is actually even longer than the vaulted list, so players can enjoy access to more weapons at the start of Season 7. Here's the list:

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Suppressed SMG

Pistol

Hand Cannon

Snipers have returned after taking the entire Season 6 off, to either your dismay or excitement depending on how adept you find yourself to be aiming down the scope. While the Revolver and Dual Pistols depart, two other handguns--the Pistol and Hand Cannon-- return to replace them. Joining these weapons, other unvaulted items include the Launch Pad, which can be placed on any player-built flat surface to send you gliding across the map.

If you want more Fortnite Season 7 coverage, find a general overview of what's new in Fortnite Season 7, or get more specific with the Week 1 challenges, which run alongside the new Alien Artifacts that you'll want to find to customize Kymera, the Battle Pass alien skin.