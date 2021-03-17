Fortnite Season 6: What's New On The Map?

Fortnite Season 6 has gone "Primal" and that means a whole bunch of new features have arrived. We've already gone over things like how to craft weapons in Fortnite and what's in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass, but what about the map itself? In this guide, we'll cover all the new sights, sounds, bosses, and boar you'll discover on the Fortnite Season 6 map.

Fortnite Season 6 Map

What the new island map looks like in Fortnite Season 6.

If you played Fortnite Season 5, the most glaring change in Season 6 is the disappearance of all that sand around the center of the map. The Zero Point has been fixed… sort of. At least total annihilation seems no longer imminent, but there's more to see and do in the seasons ahead, no doubt. But while we await the next chapter in Agent Jones' saga to save the multiverse, Season 6 is feeling the brunt of the current chaos.

New Location: The Spire

In place of the sand comes a monolithic new location, The Spire. This tall, spiral rock formation houses a bunch of loot at its peak but it's been very popular for that reason, so visit it off the drop at your own risk. It's certified spicy. If you do head there, make sure to use the new nearly vertical ziplines stretching out in all directions for a quick getaway.

The new Spire at the center of the map.

The Spire's influence has spread like an ooze to the surrounding area, and now much of the map looks autumnal and harsh, with huts made of scales and bones and an overall prehistoric makeover coming to the island. If an area is brownish orange on the map screen, you can bet it's been reimagined with this aesthetic, while elsewhere places like the residential Holly Hedges and the industrial Dirty Docks scenery remains unchanged from Season 5.

Parts of Weeping Woods take on the brownish orange hue of its prehistoric surroundings.

This gives the entire island a sort of dichotomous design, as players can quickly move between the prehistoric and modern in any given round. Some places, like Weeping Woods, have even been coated in a bit of each style, as you'll see for yourself moving between the green and orange forestry.

If you're exploring around The Spire, don't forget to be on the lookout for three golden artifacts as part of the new Season 6 challenges.

More New Locations: Boney Burbs, Colossal Crops, and Towers

In total, there are three new named locations, including the aforementioned Spire at the center. To the west from there, Salty Towers is now Boney Burbs, while the location once known as Frenzy Farm and most recently went unnamed for Season 5 is now back on the map with an official title: Colossal Crops.

A new location in Fortnite, Boney Burbs.

In each brownish corner away from The Spire sits smaller spires, each featuring ample supplies on the top and a new type of launch pad cemented into each rock that can fling players away in a flash. Be careful though, as each use of this will land you in the same spot, so if someone is on your tail and you dash away, watch for them to come in quickly right on top of you.

New, unmarked towers contain ample loot if you can defeat Tower Guards.

These unnamed towers are also guarded by new NPCs called Tower Guards, though we only know their names because such a character is the tier 100 Battle Pass reward. These Tower Guards take some extra firepower to bring down as they're buffed by not just a health bar, but shields as well. They're best taken on when you're not playing solo.

New Island Wildlife

All across the map, players will also encounter wildlife, such as chickens, boar, frogs, and wolves. Later this season, raptors will be introduced, according to dataminers. You can defeat these animals be they passive or aggressive and use their parts like bones and meat as crafting or healing supplies. We go over all of that in greater detail in our Fortnite crafting guide, but just know that when you're creeping through the woods and hear a growl, it's not just for show. There's maybe something already stalking you.

A wild boar charges!

This season's theme is "Primal" and with wolf packs, deadly-accurate NPCs, and new prehistoric locations, it definitely feels like there is a stronger emphasis on Fortnite being a survival experience. Even ammo feels scarcer and some weapons, such as snipers, are totally absent right now, driving players toward each other for closer, grittier combat with new Primal weapons. It will be interesting to see how the map evolves over the next many weeks, as Epic always has something up its sleeve. If we had to guess, Stealthy Stronghold, which has always looked eerily like Jurassic Park, might have secrets in (dino)store for players.

For everything else you need to know about Fortnite Season 6, check out our Battle Pass overview or get started on some challenges, including how to investigate an anomaly in Lazy Lake and where to find golden artifacts.