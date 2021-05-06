Fortnite Season 6 Week 9 Challenges

The Fortnite Week 9 challenges won't be live for a few more days, but it doesn't hurt to plan ahead. The Fortnite Week 9 challenges should arrive on Thursday, May 13 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. Before Epic releases its next slate of in-game Quests for players to chase, get a rundown of everything you'll be tasked with doing in this Fortnite Week 9 challenges preview.

Fortnite Week 9 Challenges

Epic Quests

Get intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant (1) - 24,000 XP

Hunt a Boar (1) - 24,000 XP

Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (1) - 24,000 XP

Gain health in the Storm (1) - 24,000 XP

Shockwave Grenade yourself while in the storm (1) - 24,000 XP

Survive Storm phases (10) - 24,000 XP

Build in the Storm (10) - 24,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Catch Fish (50) - 35,000 XP

Catch Fish (100) - 24,000 XP

Catch Fish (150) - 24,000 XP

Catch Fish (200) - 24,000 XP

Catch Fish (250) - 24,000 XP

We'll have a guide on where to find those four NPCs ahead of the challenges going live so stay tuned. As for hunting animals such as boar, we've already got a guide on all that, but for a shortcut, you can find a few penned boar within Colossal Crops, so you can hunt one quickly by dropping there.

A fleeing chicken is just any chicken you approach, as they're always easily spooked by your presence. As it runs away, just stay on its tail and the challenge will complete after the requisite seven seconds are tallied.

Several of this week's challenges revolve around the Storm, but none are so tough. Because the Storm is quicker to form and close in Team Rumble, we recommend chasing these Storm-related challenges there. To gain health while in the storm, simply use any healing item such as foraged items, bandages, or health kits. Shockwave Grenades don't drop in any particular place, but you can often find them in chests, so loot those before the Storm arrives so you can use them once you're stuck behind the purple wall.

While you're there, be sure to build 10 structures in total, so you can complete the challenge to build while in the Storm. Lastly, you'll want to survive 10 Storm phases, which is about two rounds if you make it to the final few players. Otherwise, just keep playing until you achieve that milestone.

If you're trying to finish off the Legendary Quest, we recommend heading into Team Rumble and finding someplace quiet by the water to fish. You'll find fishing barrels with fishing rods near all bodies of water. If the playing region allows it, you could even stay there for a long time uninterrupted by the rest of the lobby's mayhem, provided you can stay stealthy. Even if you do get stuck in the Storm, fish are healing items, so keep eating what you catch to replenish your perpetually dropping health as you fish inside the Storm. It may catch up with you eventually, but this is the best way to boost your caught fish totals as you work toward the Week 9 Legendary Quest.

