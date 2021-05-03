It's almost Week 8 in Fortnite Season 6, and this week's quests have leaked ahead of their official arrival. The Fortnite Week 8 challenges are scheduled to arrive at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on Thursday, May 6, and that means a downpour of XP is yours to be had if you complete the latest quests. This week's list features a few that will test your familiarity with the map, another that asks you to strike quickly after landing, and a Legendary Quest that will heat things up. Here's the full list of Fortnite Week 8 challenges.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 8 Challenges

Legendary Quests

Destroy structures with fire (0/100) - 35000XP

Destroy structures with fire (0/200) - 24500XP

Destroy structures with fire (0/300) - 24500XP

Destroy structures with fire (0/500) - 24500XP

Epic Quests

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (0/?) - 24000XP

Use launcher from Guardian Towers (0/3) - 24000XP

Open chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers (0/2) - 24000XP

Damage Opponent within 10 seconds of landing (0/1) - 24000XP

Dance in Durrr Burger Kitchen (0/1) - 24000XP

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (0/1) - 24000XP

Drive from Durrr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle (0/1) - 24000XP

You'll be able to find a solution to the research books after the update goes live on Thursday, May 6. Until then, these books don't appear on the island, but join us later this week when we'll walk you through how to complete this lore challenge.

You'll need to spend time at Guardian Towers this week, so visit any of the six that create a perimeter around The Spire. To recall where these towers are, look at the map and head to the end of any of the burnt orange-colored portions on the island. One Guardian Tower rests at each of these locations, and each one has a launcher and one to two chests on top of these smaller spires. It's best to land on one of these at the start of a round, so you can easily avoid the tower guardians that lord over these mini-spires on the ground below. Opening two chests will complete the first challenge, while using the launchers three times in total will work toward completing the other challenge.

If you're looking for the locations of Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit, follow our guide to complete this week's fast food-frenzied challenges. In order to damage an opponent within 10 seconds of landing, your best bet is to watch the back of the Battle Bus and jump when a high number of players do, then essentially stalk one of them on your descent until you land besides them. Give them a whack with your Harvesting Tool or pick up a nearby weapon to hit them quickly and this oft-seen challenge will be completed once again.

You'll visit Pizza Pit more than once in this week's Fortnite challenges.

As for the Legendary Quests requiring you to light structures on fire, your best bet will be to use a Primal Flame Bow, which we've detailed in our Fortnite weapon crafting guide. If you can't get your hands on one, it's also helpful to collect fireflies when they spawn around some trees, like in Weeping Woods, or to shoot gas cans wherever you see them. In Team Rumble mode, this week's Legendary Quest shouldn't take too long since there tend to be so many concentrated player-built structures.

This week also brings with it a new Batman skin taken right out of the ongoing Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics.