It's Week 7 in Fortnite's ongoing "Primal" Season 6, and that brings with it a new list of Epic and Legendary challenges for players who like to tick every box Epic puts in their menus. I should know; I'm one such player. This week's challenges are mostly self-explanatory, asking players to perform tasks anyone familiar with this season should not struggle with. But in case you're new to the island or just want to see the list, here's the full list of Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 Challenges.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 Challenges

Epic Quests

Makeshift weapon elimination (0/1) – 24,000 XP

Primal weapon elimination (0/1) – 24,000 XP

Mechanical weapon elimination (0/1) – 24,000 XP

Mark weapons of different rarity (0/1) – 24,000 XP

Collect meat or peppers (0/5) – 24,000 XP

Consume Foraged items (0/3) – 24,000 XP

Hunt Raptors (0/2) – 24,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Damage Opponents (2,500) – 35,000 XP

Damage Opponents (5,000) – 24,500 XP

Damage Opponents (7,500) – 24,500 XP

Damage Opponents (10,000) – 24,500 XP

Damage Opponents (12,500) – 24,500 XP

For the Legendary Quest, it's best to play in Team Rumble where respawns are enabled, allowing you to jump back into the fight and accumulate lots of damage in short order. And since it's the Legendary Quest, your four-person squad all contributes to it collectively, so this may be the easiest Legendary Quest of Season 6.

As for the Epic Quests, they are quite straightforward this week. Just note that raptors are pretty tough to bring down because they travel in packs and do considerable damage with each attack. It's best to build sturdy structures they won't easily destroy while you attack them from above. After you collect five peppers at the same location, head back to Catty Corner to consume three foraged items for the later challenge.

You'll want to record an elimination with one of each weapon type, including Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical weapons. We've got a crafting guide if you want to make your own, but if you'd rather find them in the world, note what they each look like. Mechanical weapons, sometimes called Classic weapons, are the traditional weapons you're used to if you've played prior seasons of Fortnite, like the Assault Rifle, SMG, Pump Shotgun and Revolver. Primal weapons look quite different as they're decorated with teeth and claws and often look much bulkier. Makeshift weapons are adorned with tape and wraps that signify they are the starter-level weapons meant to be crafted into one of the other types, though they work alright on their own if you're desperate.

When attempting to mark weapons of different rarity, remember that includes Common (gray), Uncommon (green), Rare (blue), Epic (purple), and Legendary (orange) weapons.

For what else is big in Fortnite this week, don't miss the additional Neymar Jr. challenges and the new Unstable Bow.