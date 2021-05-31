Fortnite Season 6 Week 12 Challenges

Fortnite Week 12 is nearly here which means the Week 12 challenges are also just around the corner. Week 12, the final week of Season 6, is set to go live on Thursday, June 3 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. With it will come another full slate of Epic Quests and Legendary Quests for players to chase. As usual, they've leaked ahead of time. If you still need to hit Battle Pass tier 100--or 220 for the enlightened skins--these challenges will provide massive XP boosts to get you across the finish line. Here's the full list of Week 12 challenges.

Fortnite Week 12 Challenges

Epic Quests

Visit the Zero Point (1) - 24,000 XP

Craft pistols (3) - 24,000 XP

Defeat a spire guardian (1) - 24,000 XP

Hunt predators (3) - 24,000 XP

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops (1) - 24,000 XP

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops (1) - 24,000 XP

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle (2) - 24,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Spend Gold Bars (150) - 35,000 XP

Spend Gold Bars (300) - 24,000 XP

Spend Gold Bars (450) - 24,000 XP

Spend Gold Bars (600) - 24,000 XP

Spend Gold Bars (750) - 24,000 XP

Spend your Gold Bars before the end of the season. They don't carry over!

The Legendary Quest seems easy, as 750 Gold Bars is the price of roughly any two Mythic weapons, like the Marksman Six Shooter or the Grappler Bow. It should be even easier this week since the final Wild Weeks event of Season 6 is rumored to make collecting bars even faster. If you're looking to visit the Zero Point, it's the glowing metal orb at the top of The Spire, located in the very center of the map. You may recall The Foundation is currently trapped inside.

Crafting pistols is something you've been doing all season, most likely, but follow our weapon crafting guide if you're stuck. The Spire Guardians are located at any of the six mini-spires. One resides at each of the extremities of the orange parts of the map. They put up a good fight, so be careful and maybe bring a friend or three. Hunting predators (wolves and raptors), taming boar, and performing a chicken glide are all neatly addressed in our Fortnite Season 6 animal guide.

As for raiding artifacts, these items won't show up until the moment the quest goes live, but should they leak in the meantime, we'll jump on a guide even sooner than that morning, so check back soon for your full Week 12 challenges roadmap.

This is the final week of Season 6. On June 8, Fortnite Season 7 kicks off with what appears to be an alien-themed season, as evidenced by the recent They're Coming ARG and the Foreshadowing Quests. Get in there and finish up your final few challenges before the alien spaceships touch down on the island.