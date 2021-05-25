It's nearly Week 11 in Fortnite, and while the season seems to have flown by so fast, it's not quite over, so don't slow down yet, especially if you haven't yet topped off the Battle Pass at tier 100--or 220 for the most devoted players. The leaked list of Fortnite Week 11 challenges is here, and these leaks tend to be accurate, so it's safe to start planning your strategy for completing them and earning yourself hundreds of thousands in XP.

The Week 11 challenges are expected to go live at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on Thursday, May 27. Here's what you'll need to do in order to complete them all.

Fortnite Week 11 Challenges

Epic quests

Maintain full shields for one minute – 24,000 XP

Use three bandages – 24,000 XP

Play three different game modes – 24,000 XP

Spend gold bars with Deadfire – 24,000 XP

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters – 24,000 XP

Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain – 24,000 XP

Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins – 24,000 XP

Legendary quests

Deal 1,500 damage with dual pistols – 35,000 XP

Deal 3,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 4,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 6,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 7,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Fortnite Season 6 Week 11 Challenges are nearly here.

As usual, there's a mix of plain and simple quests with a few that will prove to be trickier. To maintain full shields for one minute, your best bet is to play in Team Rumble and land far away from the other team's Battle Bus flight path. Get to full shields using whatever means you can find, be it foraged items, Shield Potions, or even just sitting in the waters surrounding Slurpy Swamp. Once you're at 100 Shields, stay safe until you've hit the timer and see the challenge get checked off on your UI.

Using three bandages is easy too, as they're so abundant, but in a firefight, you might not get a chance to heal. To get this one easily, build a ramp of about four or five pieces high, jump off and hurt yourself, then apply three bandages and get back in the game. Playing different game modes includes different team sizes, so play any three among the list of Solo, Duos, Squads, and Team Rumble modes.

You can spend Gold Bars with Deadfire at his Sheriff's Office to the west of Lazy Lake. It's also where you can find the Marksman Six Shooter, which will cost you 400 Gold Bars. Eliminating an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters is self-explanatory. Just remember that the better medium-range weapons are things like the Assault Rifle, Recycler, and the various Bows in Season 6. You won't want to use a Shotgun or SMG from anything beyond close-range.

The tallest mountain in the game is the snowy peak south of Catty Corner at what is called the Weather Observatory, though you won't see that name on your map. That mountain is the highest point in the Chapter 2 map, so scale it to find a prompt to place a spirit crystal. As for Ghost and Shadow Ruins, they also won't appear on your map as named locations, but we can help.

These Ruins refer to the spy-themed Chapter 2 Season 2. Some of the related landmarks have survived the many seasons since then. Ghost Ruins include Sharky Shell, or The Shark as it was once called. It's the can't-miss shark-shaped cave at the northwesternmost point on the map. Shadow Ruins, meanwhile, are a bit trickier but can be found on the eastern coast of the map, just off from Retail Row at a Place of Interest called Brutus' Basin, formerly The Grotto. Both spots have been marked on the map below.

Visit Ghost and Shadow Ruins locations.

The Dual Pistols are back as of the 16.50 patch, so to complete this week's Legendary Quest, head into Team Rumble, equip the Dual Pistols, which are found all over the island, and do some damage. Remember that Legendary Quests can be completed by both you and your squadmates, and in Team Rumble you can respawn, so this mode is always a favorite for challenge-chasers.

For more on Fortnite's latest update, check the 16.50 patch notes. After that, read our thoughts on last week's NBA Team Battles event, or check out how to unlock the Fortnite Deathstroke skin early.