Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 challenges are nearly here. They're scheduled to go live at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on Thursday, May 20. As always, Fortnite players will be able to unlock hundreds of thousands of seasonal XP to move up more tiers in their Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass by completing these weekly challenges. If you want to get the drop on this week's challenges, we've got the full list here courtesy of a leak. Here's what you'll need to do to complete the Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 challenges.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 challenges

Epic Quests

Eliminate a player while swimming (1) - 24,000 XP

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from Battle Bus (150) - 24,000 XP

Pickaxe elimination (1) - 24,000 XP

Build sandcastles (3) - 24,000 XP

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops (100) - 24,000 XP

Destroy opponent structure while driving a modded vehicle (1) - 24,000 XP

Destroy sandcastles (3) - 24,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (100) - 35,000 XP

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (200) - 24,000 XP

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (300) - 24,000 XP

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (400) - 24,000 XP

Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (500) - 24,000 XP

It's a fairly routine list this time, though Epic still has a few tricks up its sleeve. Eliminating a player while swimming is straighforward, and perhaps best done at Sweaty Sands when it's a hot drop so many players will be there. A Pickaxe elimination can be trickier, but in Duos or Squads, it may be easier as there you can down someone, then switch to your axe to finish them off.

Supply Drops are much more common in Team Rumble, so head into that mode and wait until players are mostly concentrated around a smaller circle a few minutes into the round. That's when Supply Drops really start to rain down frequently. A modded vehicle is any vehicle with Chonker's Off-Road Tires built onto it. You can find tires at every gas station and most garages. Otherwise, you have a chance to find them in destroyed tire piles found all over the map. It's sort of like opening a chest in that way. Sometimes you'll get what you're looking for.

As for building and destroying sandcastles, these aren't yet on the map but will appear as soon as the Week 10 challenges are live in-game. Once they do, we'll have a complete guide showing you how to do this. It's arguably the only really confusing one at a glance.

The Legendary Quest likely speaks to the next theme of Fortnite Wild Weeks, which recently focused on more fire items around the map and, more recently, a buff to fishing during the ongoing Week 9 challenges. This week's Legendary asks you to accumulate air time using Shockwave Grenades and Hop Flopper fish. It's likely both of these items will be in much greater abundance once Wild Weeks 3 goes live on Thursday, which spells a floaty week ahead for Fortnite players.

We should be getting more DC Comics heroes in the store this week, but in the meantime, you can check out the latest Teen Titan to arrive, Beast Boy.