Fortnite Season 6 Bugs Include An XP Glitch And A PlayStation-Specific Issue

Epic Games has released a new Fortnite patch across all platforms today, addressing issues fans may have bumped into since Fortnite kicked off its latest season. These issues are specific to the game's Creative Mode, so if you're the type to only play Battle Royale, you won't have bumped into these anyway.

The list of fixes is a short one, but fans in Twitter replies seemed thankful nonetheless since it's been some time since Fortnite issued actual patch notes anywhere. Typically, Epic prefers to hide its many secrets for fans to find on their own.

This patch addresses:

✅Missing textures in some galleries in Creative mode.

✅Unable to drop specific stacks of materials or ammo in Creative mode.

Please note that you will need to replace props with missing textures already placed in Creative islands. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 19, 2021

We can probably expect another patch focused on Battle Royale in the days ahead. Players have reported issues unlocking the various Anomaly puzzles, such as the Lazy Lake Anomaly and the Catty Corner Anomaly. Prompts have been missing which means players have had to retry them in later rounds.

Other bugs being investigated by the Fortnite team include an issue involving Slurpshrooms and Coconuts, which are currently unavailable in-game while the problem is resolved. We encountered a clipping issue in the remodeled Weeping Woods too, and if you've been stuck in the storm lately, you may have noticed visibility is virtually nonexistent. Season 5 Legacies are missing from players' profiles, but Epic has assured fans that they remain intact and will be viewable again in time.

Players on PS4 and PS5 trying to party-up may have noticed they can't join each other on a system level, but Epic has offered a workaround while the team resolves this issue: use the in-game party system.

The most prominent of all Season 6 bugs has been an XP glitch, but don't get your hopes up when you read that phrase. Epic confirms the bug, which appears to reward duplicate XP for completing Legendary challenges while in a party, is merely visual. The team is working to resolve it, but in the meantime your Battle Pass tier won't be buffed by any XP exploits.

The patch is available on all platforms now, with the exception of Android, where Epic says it will arrive "later." If you're new to Fortnite Season 6, don't drop in without a look at the full Battle Pass overview or our weapon crafting guide.