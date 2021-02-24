Fortnite Season 5, Week 13 Challenges Guide

The Fortnite Season 5, Week 13 challenges have been revealed ahead of their launch on Thursday, February 25. As opposed to last week's complicated and often-frustrating group of missions, this week's challenges are relatively straightforward and you should be able to complete them fairly quickly. Several of them even have tasks in the same area of the map, so you should be able to complete a few of them before the end of a match.

These challenges leaked in Fortnite early. Check back on Thursday for updated information once they got live at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

Scan a server at a Surface Hub

Hunter's Haven location

There are a few different Surface Hub locations on the battle royale map, and all you have to do to complete this challenge is scan one of them to get 20,000 XP. Head under the Colossal Coliseum, Stealthy Stronghold, or Hunter's Haven to complete the challenge. We recommend Hunter's Haven, which we've circled on the map, as you'll need to be here anyway for a few other challenges.

Throw Fruit at Hunter's Haven

You'll also need to be at Hunter's Haven to complete this challenge, with tasks you with throwing fruit. Check back once the challenge is live for screenshots and more detailed information on how to get the 20,000 XP.

Damage opponents at Hunter's Haven, The Orcard, and Retail Row

Deal damage at all three of these locations

This challenge just tasks you with damaging opponents at three different locations. Two of these are named locations on the map--Hunter's Haven and Retail Row. They're also fairly close together, which makes things easier. However, The Orchard isn't named on the map. You can find it northeast of the Coliseum. We've circled it to make it easier for you to get the 20,000 XP.

Pistol Damage

This task is very straightforward--just deal damage with a pistol. Once you've done 300 damage, this challenge should be completed for 20,000 XP.

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks

It's a pool. It's purple. It's the Purple Pool.

Steamy Stacks is a named location on the map in the northeastern corner, and the Purple Pool is available there now under one of the stacks. Jump in there to complete the challenge for 20,000 XP. Here's what it looks like.

Destroy Crystal Trees

This one might sound confusing at first, but there will be Crystal Trees available just next to the Coliseum once this week's challenges go live. Simply destroy them with your pickaxe to complete this challenge and earn the 20,000 XP.

Build Structures (Legendary)

This week's Legendary challenge tasks you with building structures. You'll get rewards based on meeting several thresholds, so just play the game like you normally would and you should eventually finish this quest, too.