Fortnite Season 2 Week 1 Challenges: IO Airships, Siege Cannons, And More

Fortnite Season 2 has arrived. And while that means a whole heck of a lot of new stuff is now in the game, it also means reliable weekly challenges are here to grant you a bundle of XP in a hurry. The debut seasonal quests include using new features like tactical sprinting, spending good old-fashioned gold bars, and opening chests on IO airships. Here we'll guide you through how to complete all of the Week 1 Fortnite challenges.

Fortnite Season 2 Week 1 challenges

There are seven weekly (seasonal) quests in Week 1. Each is worth 20,000 XP for a total of 140,000 XP, a slight decrease compared to last season's weekly gains. However, daily quests award a bit more than before too. Of the nine challenges listed below, the bottom two will not be used in-game unless others prove to be glitched. Epic uses them as hot-swaps for broken quests.

Spend gold bars (500) - 20,000 XP

Collect a Drum Shotgun and a Combat SMG in a single match (2) - 20,000 XP

Mantle onto a ledge within three seconds of sprinting (3) - 20,000 XP

Use a Repair Torch to fix a vehicle (200) - 20,000 XP

Search chests on IO airships (3) - 20,000 XP

Deal damage to IO forces (500) - 20,000 XP

Launch yourself 150 meters from a Siege Cannon (150) - 20,000 XP

Search chests or ammo boxes at named locations (10) - 20,000 XP

Damage opponents with a shotgun or SMG (1000)

IO airships hover over all IO-controlled regions.

As soon as you drop in, look for a place to sprint and mantle three times. Your reach is pretty athletic and there's no shortage of qualifying locations. I completed this one around Chonker's Speedway by jumping to rock ledges, for what it's worth.

You can spend gold bars the same way you always would: Collect them by completing bounties and searching in beds and couches, then buy items from upgrade stations, NPCs, or vending machines. Collecting a Drum Gun and an SMG is simple luck of the draw, but you can speed up the process by searching chests, which are usually packed with a few weapons each. Do so within named locations and you'll work toward that related challenge too. Deal damage with either to work toward the last challenge in the list shown above.

Searching chests should also get you a Repair Torch eventually, and despite what the challenge says, you can actually use it on cars that have taken no damage, so find a nearby car or truck and "fix" it the same way you'd fill it with gas. IO forces are stationed all over the island, including Doctor Slone and some cronies south of Logjam Lumberyard, but if you drop onto one of the baddies' airships, you can deal 500 damage to the henchmen while also opening chests for two separate challenges. These airships also contain Siege Cannons, making the related launch distance challenge trivially easy.

In all, this week's challenges are pretty straightforward once you learn where all the new toys are located. For more on Fortnite Season 2, check out our weapons guide, battle pass overview, and map changes breakdown.