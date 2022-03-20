Fortnite Season 2 Map Changes: Siege Cannons, IO Blimps, And More

The island is up for grabs in Fortnite Season 2. Here's everything new you'll see as you explore the island this season.

By on

Comments

Fortnite Season 2 is here, and that means a heavily revised map is here too. This season's theme, Resistance, is exemplified all across the island, as entire regions and major places of interest (POIs) are under control by the Imagined Order or the Resistance. That control looks to change sides several times this season, too, with territorial lines drawn right on the map in-game, so you'll always know when you're in enemy or allied land. Here's a full tour of all the new places to go and things to see in Fortnite Season 2.

Fortnite map changes - Season 2

The most noticeable changes on the actual map image itself are new blue and red lines that indicate the ongoing turf war between the Imagined Order and the Resistance, led by The Seven. Red lines are places where the IO has regained control following its dramatic return in the Season 2 story trailer, while blue lines are safe havens for allies. You'll notice early on that the IO has quickly gained an upper hand over the majority of the landmass, which means the Resistance has its work cut out for it right away in the early days of Season 2.

Click To Unmute
  1. Guilty Gear Strive - Testament Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Graphics Comparison
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To PUBG: Battlegrounds’ Guns
  4. Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reacts To Microtransaction Rumors | GameSpot News
  5. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Where is Xur March 18, 2022
  6. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 New No Build Gameplay
  7. So You're Getting Back Into GTA Online…
  8. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Everything To Know
  9. Curious about Guilty Gear -Strive-?
  10. Guilty Gear -Strive- ARCREVO America Finals Livestream
  11. Guilty Gear -Strive- ARCREVO America Finals
  12. The Quarry | Bizarre Yet Bonafide Podcast - Episode1: The Woman In The Woods

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance Story Trailer

Returning to the island are also War Effort donations, much like we saw in Chapter 2, Season 8 when the heroes needed to fund their fight against the Cube Legion. This time, it's Slone's militia that threatens the fate of the island, and as a member of the Resistance, you can fund major projects including light turrets (for players), heavy turrets (for vehicles), and even an armored battle bus. According to leaks, later in the season, you'll be able to add armor and turrets to regular vehicles too.

Of course, such DIY solutions have nothing on the tanks that are now found in the game. These tanks move slowly but have a 360-degree turret with devastating explosive rounds and an optional thermal scope for spotting enemies far away. They'd be great against builds except there are no builds right now! New anti-vehicle weapons will be key to disabling these, or else they'll run rampant like the UFOs of Chapter 2, Season 7.

That's right, building in Fortnite is being "blocked" by the IO--dataminers suggest the mechanic will return on March 29--which means you'll need to rely on new abilities such as short-burst tactical sprinting, wall mounting, and a pool of 50 overshields that automatically recharge when out of combat.

Here's what the map will look like when you first jump into Season 2.
Here's what the map will look like when you first jump into Season 2.

The map features several "???" locations when you first drop into Season 2, and while these locations are largely titled the same--even The Daily Bugle is surprisingly still there--you'll see things like military checkpoints, weapons caches, and impromptu forward operating bases all around the island. Areas dominated by the IO will also feature massive blimps lurking from the skies above, rather intimidatingly. Siege Cannons, meanwhile, can launch you far across the map in a single fire, Sea of Thieves-style.

Klombos are gone, as are the Spider-Man Web Shooters--for now anyway. Both were such fan favorites that we could see them coming back later this season if the story calls for them. Other wildlife is still there, however, even as the ongoing conflict between the IO and the Resistance seems primed to upset the entire island ecosystem. Undoubtedly, more changes will come to the island all season as the two warring factions fight for dominance.

For more on the huge kickoff, here's everything new in Fortnite Season 2.

Mark Delaney on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)