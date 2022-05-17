Fortnite Season 2 Event Teased With The Return Of Mecha Team Leader

Epic has released a short Fortnite teaser on Twitter that may be teasing the return of one of its mightiest heroes, Mecha Team Leader. In the video, static plays, a woman's voice can be heard, and at the end--the Mecha Team Leader's icon shows up. Just based on these clues, it's very likely we'll see the return of the Mecha from Season 9. Some players are also speculating that the speaker is Paradigm, because reliable leakers like Shiina have revealed the existence of a new Paradigm skin.

Back in Season 9, the Mecha defeated a huge monster called the Devourer in a very Pacific Rim-esque scenario. The Mecha was injured pretty badly in the fight, but still had enough energy to floss upon knocking out the Devourer.

The release date of Fortnite's new event is unknown, but it should come out before the end of the current season. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will likely end on June 3, as that is the last day of the battle pass. As for Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 3, Indiana Jones and Darth Vader will allegedly be making appearances.

In other Fortnite news, the shared wallet is finally on the PlayStation platform. That means players who purchase V-Bucks on PS4 and PS5 can now spend the currency on other platforms, excluding Switch. Nintendo's hybrid console is now the only platform that doesn't have the shared wallet.