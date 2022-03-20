Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass: Doctor Strange, New Characters, And More

Fortnite Season 2 is here, and among a lot of new mechanics, weapons, and more, that also means there's a brand-new battle pass to chase. With dozens of cosmetic rewards, V-Bucks, and bonus unlocks for players who go past tier 100, here's all you need to know about what's in the Fortnite Season 2 battle pass, including Marvel characters Doctor Strange, Prowler, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 battle pass

The Battle Stars system returns for its fourth consecutive season in Fortnite Season 2. That means rather than run down a linear path to unlocking all rewards in the battle pass, you'll have some control over what items you get first. Rewards for the first 100 tiers are split into 10 pages and several cosmetic or currency rewards per page.

Each tier you unlock grants you Battle Stars, and with those you can unlock rewards on any pages you've unlocked. Subsequent pages open up once you've met the requisite number of unlocks, so in some cases you can skip several rewards and move onto a new page if the item you really covet is found later in the battle pass.

Doctor Strange is the last item you'll get on the last page if you unlock all pages in order, while his Marvel cohort, Prowler, is this season's midseason skin--to be unlocked in a few weeks once his related challenges are available in-game.

The battle pass character lineup includes at least one member of The Seven and a familiar IO Brute alongside some other lore-heavy characters we'll get to know this season, no doubt.

Battle pass characters - Fortnite Season 2

From left: The Origin, Tsuki 2.0, Kiara K.O., Doctor Strange, The Imagined, Prowler, Gunnar, and Erisa

Tsuki 2.0

Gunnar

The Imagined

Kiara K.O.

The Origin

Erisa

Doctor Strange

Prowler

Tsuki 2.0 is a reimagined version of an Item Shop skin and comes unlocked immediately if you buy the battle pass. All heroes include additional styles and a range of accessories such as back bling, emotes, and more. Check out the gallery below to see every battle pass reward in the game this season.

Gallery All Fortnite Season 2 battle pass unlocks

For more on Fortnite Season 2, don't miss our overview of the season and a deep dive on the new and unvaulted weapons.