Fortnite Season 1 Week 9 Challenges: Hiding Places, Heavy Shotgun, And More

Fortnite Week 9 is here, and it rocks. As of Thursday, February 3rd at 7 AM PT / 10 AM PT, seven new seasonal challenges are available, adding up to a whopping 175,000 XP. This week’s challenges should be exciting for all players, but they should especially appeal to the players who often find themselves exploring a little too close to the Storm. Check out the full list below to start earning more Battle Stars. Each challenge will reward players with 25,000 XP, and some of them are pretty easy!

Fortnite challenges - Week 9

Reach max shields in different matches (3) - 25,000 XP

Loot supply drops (2) - 25,000 XP

Ignite structures (10) - 25,000 XP

Restore health in the Storm (1) - 25,000 XP

Destroy hiding places (5) - 25,000 XP

Visit different named locations in a single match (5) - 25,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents with the Heavy Shotgun (200) - 25,000 XP

It may just be part of how I play Fortnite but healing while in the Storm isn’t out of the ordinary for me. It’s just so easy to get lost exploring the island. This week there’s a reason for everyone to lose track of time while visiting five different named locations in a single match. Jump back into the storm for a few seconds and heal when you’re finished to grab another easy 25K.

Visiting five named locations in one match is quick and easy if you get Spider-Man's Web Shooters.

Make sure to destroy five hiding places (tall grass, dumpsters, etc.) while out and about for another 25K. Stay prepared with maxed-out shields in three different matches and pick up two supply drops along the way and you’re almost done with this week’s challenges.

The final challenge is easier said than done but it almost completes itself. Dish out two hundred damage with the Heavy Shotgun and you’re another 25K richer. It should also make your five-stop vacation a little easier.

That’s it for this week’s challenges but there’s still plenty to do, including unlocking Haven’s masks. And let’s not forget about turtle power, which looks like it could be coming to Fortnite in the near future.