Fortnite Season 1 Week 8 Challenges: Klomberries, Pizza Party, And More

Fortnite Week 8 is here! As of Thursday, January 27 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM PT, seven new challenges and 175,000 XP are up for grabs. This week's list includes pizza parties, Klombo-aided gliding, and scoring an elimination at the most famous location on the map, among other things. Check out the full list of Fortnite Week 8 challenges below.

Fortnite challenges - Week 8

As usual, the new weekly quests are listed in the Seasonal Quests tab, viewable in-game and while in the lobby. Each one is worth 25,000 XP and they can be completed in whichever order tickles your Fortnite fancy. Here's how they're shown in-game, followed by tips on completing each of them:

Talk to Island Nomad, ExoSuit, or Galactico (1) - 25,000 XP

Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers - 25,000 XP

Restore shields by consuming Klomberries (40) - 25,000 XP

Destroy structures by knocking down Timber Pines (10) - 25,000 XP

Glide for 60 meters after launching from a Klombo’s blowhole - 25,000 XP

Dance for Llana at a Vending Machine for 5 seconds - 25,000 XP

Take Pizza Slices from a Pizza Party item (2) - 25,000 XP

The newest item in the Fortnite repertoire, Pizza Party, of course factors into one of the challenges for this week. If you find one around the island, make sure you get two slices for yourself in order to complete the challenge. Meanwhile, talking to Island Nomad, ExoSuit, or Galactico is easy: find them on the map, strike up a conversation, and suddenly you're 25,000 XP richer. If you don't know where they are, check out this handy guide on every Fornite Chapter 3 Season 1 NPC location and you'll be able to plan a landing right on their doorstep.

Klombos and klomberries are key for two of this week's challenges.

You can follow our guide on Timber Pines to complete that task--just make sure you aim the falling logs onto existing structures, even if you have to build them yourself. Similarly, our look at where to find Klombos and klomberries will help you knock off two of the seven quests, nabbing you 50,000 XP in the process.

The final two quests are the most straightforward: First, find a Vending Machine and do any emote in front of it in order to earn the XP. Second, head to Tilted Towers, find a weapon, and take out one opponent to complete that quest. We'd recommend not landing there initially though--it's a very popular drop spot, and getting that one kill may not be easy as it sounds.

That's it for Fortnite's Week 8 challenges. Make sure you're staying ahead of the seasonal quests, as we're betting they'll factor into how you'll be able to smell what The Foundation is cookin' as soon as he unlocks next week.