Fortnite Season 1 Week 7 Challenges - Mole Team Drill Site Location And More

It's Week 7 in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, and that means a generous slate of new challenges are now available for your XP-chasing pleasure. This week's list has you visiting not just named locations, but also seeking out new IO Mole Team Drill Sites, which have begun popping up all over the island. What is Dr. Slone planning next? We can't be sure yet, but while the plot thickens, grab your XP anyway.

Fortnite Week 7 quests

Eliminate IO forces (3) - 25,000 XP

Throw a Klomberry while standing within 10 meters of a Klombo (1) - 25,000 XP

Damage opponents with grenades or a grenade launcher (75) - 25,000 XP

Interact with a computer terminal at a Mole Team Drill Site (1) - 25,000 XP

Destroy objects while driving a Quadcrasher (30) - 25,000 XP

Collect different types of weapons at Shifty Shafts or the Sanctuary (3) - 25,000 XP

Harvest stone from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbledown Temple (200) - 25,000 XP

To both eliminate IO forces and interact with a computer terminal, you'll need to head to one of the currently available Mole Team Drill Sites. While leakers have suggested more such landmarks are on the way, as the Imagined Order burrows through the ground to return to the island, there are three Drill Sites here in Week 7. You'll find them pinpointed on your in-game map if you highlight this quest, but in case you missed it, they can be found at the following locations:

East of Logjam Lumberyard

Northeast of Sleepy Sound

Southeast of Greasy Grove

We'll have a separate guide on Klombos and Klomberries momentarily. Grenade and grenade launcher damage should be simple enough. You'll find them in chests and floor loot, then just deal 75 damage in total. Quadcrashers are all over the island right now, but you can reliably find them at any gas station, like the one just south of Rocky Reels or the one inside of Greasy Grove.

Collecting different types of weapons at Sanctuary or Shifty Shafts is self-explanatory. Just equip three types of guns, such as an assault rifle, SMG, and shotgun. The Temple, The Ruins, and Tumbledown Temple aren't named locations on your map, but they're pinged with map markers when you highlight the quest in-game. like with Drill Sites, we'll list where to find those places below just in case you need a hand. You only need to go to one of them to harvest 200 stone.

Northeast of The Daily Bugle

East of The Daily Bugle

Southwest of Sanctuary

Once you've completed this list, you'll be 175,000 XP richer and that much closer to finishing off your Season 1 battle pass. Don't miss the upcoming Soundwave Series in-game concert starring Tones And I.