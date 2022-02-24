Fortnite Season 1 Week 12 Challenges: Visit Adrift Or Pawntoon, Use Drake's Map, And More

In Fortnite, it's Week 12 of the first season in Chapter 3. That means we're inching closer to the end of the season, currently expected to arrive sometime in mid-March. But that also means you still have a few weeks to complete challenges and top off your battle pass if you haven't done so yet. This week's challenges will take you to all corners of the island, seeking treasure, destroying gas pumps, and a lot more for a cool 175,000 XP. Here's a look at the full list and some tips on how to quickly finish all Fortnite challenges this week.

Fortnite Season 1 Week 12 challenges

There are seven challenges this week, and each of them offer 175,000 XP.

Visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat (1) - 25,000 XP

Use Spider-Man's bouncers to catch a zipline (1) - 25,000 XP

Gain shields at the Butter Barn (50) - 25,000 XP

Destroy objects in Covert Cavern (25) - 25,000 XP

Destroy gas pumps (4) - 25,000 XP

Damage opponents with explosives (100) - 25,000 XP

Collect treasure using Drake's Map (1) - 25,000 XP

Pawntoon is the at-sea store that changes its location at the beginning of every round, so it won't appear in your challenge menu. If you spot it in a convenient spot, you may prefer to land there, but otherwise your best bet is going to be to grab a boat at the dock west of Greasy Grove and head to Adrift, which is just slightly northwest from there.

The easiest place to use Spider-Man's bouncers to catch a zipline is within The Daily Bugle, as it's littered with both objects, though it's on the opposite corner of the map if you're trying to do the challenges in the order in which they appear.

You may be better off staying in the southwestern quadrant of the map and heading to the Butter Barn, southwest of Rockey Reels. to gain at least 50 shields. If you can't find Slurp Juice or Shield Potions, there are plenty of foraged items in the basement--coconuts and mushrooms will grant you shields.

Head to Covert Cavern and break stuff for 25,000 XP.

Destroying objects in Covert Cavern may get dicey, as it's a popular landing spot, but you can speed up the destruction process by jumping into one of the boats docked there and firing missiles inside of rooms. Every little thing that explodes inside--computers, chairs, walls, et al--counts in this case.

Destroying four gas pumps should be even quicker as all gas stations have at least four gas pumps. Destroying one will set off a chain reaction that blows up all four and lands you the XP. if you're coming from Covert Cavern, the nearest gas station is west of Camp Cuddle along the water.

To damage players with explosives, just make sure to carry grenades, a grenade launcher, or clinger grenades. If you have trouble hitting live players with these items, you could also play in a team-based mode where players go into DBNO state before dying, then stick them with a grenade from close range.

Lastly, you'll need to use Drake's Map, the returning treasure map item with an Uncharted twist. When equipped, the map will point you to buried treasure, usually a few hundred meters away. Once there, dig at the X you'll find in the dirt using your pickaxe to reveal a load of incredible loot--at least one legendary weapon along with other goodies. There's no specific spawn point for Drake's Map. You'll find them as floor loot anywhere, though named locations have better odds as they're stacked with all kinds of loot.

Completing these seven challenges should help you level up a few times this week, and on top of the dailies and the new Level Up Pack, you can get a lot more than just that.