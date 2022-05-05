Fortnite Scarlet Witch Skin Brings Chaos Magic To The Item Shop

Marvel's Scarlet Witch is finally making her way to Fortnite, and it feels like a long time coming. The psychic hero is just the latest Marvel character to join the Fortnite mayhem and action, with many more no doubt planned after all of the popular collaborations we’ve seen between Epic Games and the broad Marvel universe.

Scarlet Witch is now available in the Fortnite Item Shop, and the bundle includes several items that should be of interest to most fans of Marvel and Fortnite. Included within the bundle are the following items:

Wanda’s Cloak back bling

Chaos Hand Axe pickaxe

Psychic Energy Manipulation emote

Scarlet Witch can also be purchased separately as well but the bundle does include the Through the Mirror Dimension loading screen, which cannot be purchased separately. Wanda and her cloak both light up when attacking opponents as well, which should add some magic to firefights, but there’s also an alternate style for anyone that doesn’t want to get too lit.

The Scarlet Witch bundle can be purchased for 1,800 V-Bucks, while just the Scarlet Witch skin can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Wanda Maximoff’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came in Age of Ultron before she later appeared in her own series, WandaVision, where the curtain was pulled back even further and audiences were treated to a closer look at her reality-bending powers.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness puts the Scarlet Witch right up against Doctor Strange in a co-starring role, which also means it’s the perfect time for Elizabeth Olson’s character to drop from the Battle Bus and into Fortnite.