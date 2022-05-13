Fortnite Robocop Skin Has Arrived To Protect And Serve The Island

The Imagined Order versus Resistance war has required a call for backup, and the Fortnite Robocop skin has answered that call with its arrival in the item shop. The '80s movie hero enters the battle royale with cosmetics themed around one of its most fearsome enemies, the ED-209. He uses the severed leg of the bipedal machine as an interchangeable back bling and pickaxe, and he can also ride on a mini version as an emote.

The full Fortnite Robocop skin bundle.

The full list of items in the Robocop bundle is as follows:

LEG-209 pickaxe

LEG-209 back bling If purchased together, the item can be used interchangeably in a match

Lil' ED-209 emote

Robocop joins Sarah Conner, the Terminator, Ripley, and the Xenomorph as some of the '80s-era action icons that have become Fortnite skins over the years. The Predator also has a skin in the game, however that one was a special battle pass skin during Chapter 2, Season 5 and won't be sold in the item shop…although it should be.

If you plan on bringing Robocop into your next battle royale, make sure you check out the Resistance quests and Week 8 challenges as Chapter 3, Season 2 winds down.