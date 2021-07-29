Fortnite Rift Tour Guide: Posters, Alien Hologram Pad, And More

Alongside new Rift Tour Quests, Epic Games has revealed the Rift Tour, a "musical experience unlike any other," though the studio is saving the most important reveals for next week. Exclusive quests will have you working to interact with Rift Tour posters, use an alien hologram pad, and save the date in the Rift Tour tab in order to unlock new free, limited-time Rift Tour cosmetics. With guides for all of the Rift Tour Quests plus more details to come on the grand finale next weekend, here's everything we know so far about the Fortnite Rift Tour.

When Is The Rift Tour?

The Fortnite Rift Tour will take place beginning on Friday, August 6 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. It's likely a custom playlist will be made available at that time within Fortnite, and for now, you can check out the new social tab in the game's menus called "Rift Tour," where you and friends can RSVP to the event and see who else is going.

It's there where you can also see the specific times of the performance, with five showings spread across the weekend. As for who's doing the performing, we should know that come August 2, which is when Epic says it will reveal the complete details of the show. A new in-game timer and almost deafening rumors point to the headliner being Ariana Grande, but until we see confirmation of that, it remains a fun mystery.

Rift Tour Quests

Ahead of the show, you can jump into Fortnite any time starting July 29 and earn Rift Tour cosmetics for free by completing Rift Tour Quests. It's an easier to-do list than the typical weekly challenges, but we've gone ahead and provided solutions to each quest just in case you're stuck.

Interact With The Rift Tour Posters

For this quest, you'll need to find the promotional posters scattered across the island. They can be found at the following locations:

Believer Beach

Risky Reels

Misty Meadows

Retail Row

Rift Tour poster locations

In each case, the posters are plastered to outside walls all over the locations, and you only need to interact with a single poster to complete the challenge.

Reward: Rift-sterpiece Spray

Use An Alien Hologram Pad On Top Of The Party UFO

For this challenge, you'll want to drop on the center UFO Abductor--the one with the countdown timer-- and look for a hologram pad. More holograms will be appearing in the days ahead, but if you're there as early as you can be, you'll already find one hologram pad that grants temporary low-gravity movement. Simply interact with it to complete this quest. Both the previous Rift Tour Quest and this one offer Party Assist too, meaning only one person in your squad needs to perform the tasks for all players in the squad to complete the challenge.

Reward: Cloudy Kitty Sticker

Save The Date In The Rift Tour Tab And Play A Match

As mentioned, the Social tab has been temporarily replace with the Rift Tour tab. Navigate to it from within the battle royale main menu and RSVP to the show, then simply load into a round of battle royale. Once completed, you'll have earned the third Rift Tour Quest reward.

Reward: Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen

Attend The Rift Tour

This quest isn't shown in-game yet, but it will appear before the start of the show on August 6. To complete it, simply go to the Rift Tour. Any of the five showings between August 6-8 will earn you the final Rift Tour prize--not to mention you'll be present for what is likely to be another huge spectacle.

Reward: Cuddle Team Glider

The new glider hasn't been given a name publicly yet, but it's a pink fuzzy umbrella that looks just like Cuddle Team Leader, so for now we're taking an educated guess. We'll update with its official name once it's revealed. You can see the glider below.

Rift Tour Prize:

On August 2, we'll know a lot more about the Rift Tour, so bookmark this page and join us while we prepare for what may be Fortnite's biggest event in over a year. Until then, don't forget to grab this week's Alien Artifacts, or check out the 17.21 patch notes, which brought a new weapon to the island.