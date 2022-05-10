Fortnite Resistance Quests - Week 8: Energy Fluctuations Around Loot Lake And More

We've hit Week 8 of The Seven's battle against the Imagined Order in Fortnite, and they're enlisting Loopers for some essential missions again this week. All of them are pretty straightforward, with one of the objectives just being to go for a nice swim, but the last objective can be very tricky, so keep an eye on the Sensor Backpack you pick up during that quest--or just take a look at this guide. Each of these challenges is worth 23,000 XP, and with four challenges, that adds up to a total of 92,000 XP up for grabs through the Resistance missions this week.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance Quests Week 8

(Stage 1/2) Establish Device Uplink Near Sanctuary or Rocky Reels (Stage 2/2) Talk to Mancake, Bao Bros, and Lil Whip - 23,000 XP

(Stage 1/2) Establish Device Uplink Near The Daily Bugle or The Joneses (Stage 2/2) Destroy trash laying around Sanctuary (8) - 23,000 XP

(Stage 1/3) Establish Device Uplink Near Shifty Shafts or Logjam Lumberyard (Stage 2/3) Collect Signal Jammers (3) (Stage 3/3) Swim in water - 23,000 XP

(Stage 1/3) Establish Device Uplink Near Seven Outpost I or Synapse Station (Stage 2/3) Equip the Sensor Backpack (Stage 3/3) Use the Sensor Backpack to find an energy fluctuation around Loot Lake - 23,000 XP



Every single one of these challenges starts with the familiar Establish a Device Uplink objective, each in different areas of the map. Take a look below for the map markers for each device uplink.

Gallery

Each of these quests, save for the last one, are pretty straightforward. You'll drive to the Butter Barn (the huge barn between Synapse Station and Rocky Reels), Coney Crossroads, and Condo Canyon to talk to one of our food-headed friends at each location. Afterwards, for the trash cleanup, head to Sanctuary and look for pizza boxes or trash bags with an orange-brown stink cloud emanating from them. Hit the trash with your pickaxe or shoot it to destroy eight total pieces of trash. The signal jammers are all located on top of the three hills surrounding the northwest corner of the map where Logjam Lumberyard sits. Once you collect all three signal jammers, dive into the nearest body of water to complete that mission.

Gallery

The last quest is where things are going to get tricky--we need to pick up a sensor backpack and find an energy fluctuation somewhere near Loot Lake. There are two backpacks available; one south of Tilted Towers, the other just west of it. Look around in the trees near the objective marker to find the glowing white sensor backpack. Equip it and start watching the lights and listening for its beeping. The faster the beeping and the brighter the green light gets, the closer you are to the energy fluctuation.

Gallery

Eventually, between two rocks on the southwest end of Loot Lake, the energy fluctuation will pop up as you get near it. Scan it by getting close to it and interacting, and The Origin will come on to the comms shouting about how bad this is, and that he needs to find The Scientist to get to the bottom of what's going on.

Job well done, Looper--you've aided The Seven in their fight against the IO for another week and hopefully leveled yourself up quite a bit in the process. Make sure you're familiar with the new update's changes with the patch notes here, or take a look at the new Short Nite film festival that's returning to the island soon.