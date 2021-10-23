Fortnite Resident Evil Skins Bring Chris Redfield And Jill Valentine To Battle Royale

Fortnite Resident Evil skins have arrived in the Item Shop today, bringing yet another collaboration to the battle royale and metaverse candidate. Two characters from Capcom's beloved series, Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield can be found in the Item Shop and purchased separately or together. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Resident Evil skins.

Fortnite And Resident Evil Collaboration

Chris and Jill come to the Item Shop with a full suite of cosmetic accessories that any fan of Resident Evil will find immediately familiar. As part of the new S.T.A.R.S. Team set, each character skin includes two total styles inspired by different moments in their respective histories.

To complete the look, you can also pick up back bling inspired by Resident Evil's safe rooms and healing items, and find a few new pickaxes based on melee weapons from the seminal survival-horror series. Here's everything on offer in the complete Fortnite Resident Evil cosmetic set:

Chris Redfield skin with Hound Wolf Squad alternate style

Jill Valentine skin with Raccoon City alternate style

Green Herb back bling with Red Herb and Blue Herb alternate styles

Saving Keystrokes back bling

Hotdogger pickaxe

Stun Rod pickaxe

You want S.T.A.R.S., I'll give you S.T.A.R.S.!

If you're a Resident Evil devotee, you can pick up all of these cosmetics in a bundle for a reduced price that also includes the exclusive Survival loading screen and an exclusive emote, the Brolly Stroll inspired by the overarching villain of the series, the Umbrella Corporation.

Jill and Chris join the Gaming Legends Series in Fortnite which also includes heroes from games like Halo, Tomb Raider, Horizon, and God of War--it even includes Rocket League in the form of Battle-Car back bling. Which gaming legend do you want to see in Fortnite next?