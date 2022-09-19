Fortnite Reboot Rally: How To Get Free Cosmetics By Playing With Friends

Team up to score some new loot.

By on

Comments

Fortnite is constantly gaining fresh players that are eager to see what the popular battle royale has to offer, and many of those players disappear and reappear as new seasons pop up. With Chapter 3 Season 4 now underway, you're sure to see an influx of friends--both new and returning--that you can team up with. Thanks to Reboot Rally, which is available between now and October 3, you can earn rewards for playing with them--provided they meet a few requirements. Here's what you need to know.

How to team up with friends for Reboot Rally

Reboot Rally is an event that lets you earn special in-game cosmetics by playing with new or returning friends. In order for your friend to be considered a new or returning player, they must have played Fortnite for less than 2 hours in the past 30 days leading up to Chapter 3 Season 4.

Now Playing: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

Friends who meet these requirements will appear in the Reboot Rally section of your friends tab in-game, and you can team up with as many of them as you'd like to complete a variety of quests that earn you points toward the cosmetics listed in the section below.

Reboot Rally cosmetics

Completing quests earns you points that will unlock up to four cosmetics from the Renegade Flame Set. Here are all of the cosmetics and the points needed to unlock them.

  • Barb-B-Q Emoticon - 50 Points
  • Freshly Forged Wrap - 100 Points
  • Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe - 150 Points
  • Fiery Descent Glider - 200 Points

For more on Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4, check out the biggest new additions to the map and how to find keys for unlocking vaults.

