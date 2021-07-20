Fortnite Rainbow Royale Is A Celebration Of The Game's LGBTQIA+ Community

Epic has revealed Fortnite Rainbow Royale, a celebration of the game's LGBTQIA+players. Starting today, July 20, and running for one week, players can jump into Fortnite and find a range of Pride-related in-game items, in addition to a new Creative mode asset and new music from LGBTQIA+ artists such as Lil Nas X and Kim Petras. Here's all you need to know about this limited-time celebration.

Fortnite Rainbow Royale

All players who log into Fortnite between today and July 27 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET will find a bundle of new Pride items in the Item Shop. Included in the bundle are four sprays, each depicting rainbow-decorated Fortnite icons such as a Loot Llama and a Boogie Bomb, a rainbow gun wrap, and a rainbow emote. The complete set is entirely free with no exceptions.

For players who venture into Creative Mode, they'll find a brand-new asset in the form of a rainbow flag, which can be used however they see fit in the user-generated sandbox. Meanwhile, in Battle Royale, players will find several new songs on the radio when driving in vehicles. A total of eight new songs, each of them from LGBTQIA+ artists, will now be played on the airwaves across Apollo, with several of them coming over from Rocket League's LOVE IZLV playlist. Here's what's new and on which stations you can hear it:

Beatbox

Big Freedia - Platinum

Lil Nas X - Montero

Radio Underground

King Princess - Pain

Troye Sivan - STUD

Ben Platt - Imagine

Power Play

Daya - Bad Girl

Hayley Kiyoko - Found My Friends

Kim Petras - Malibu

The update is now live for all players, so get in there this week and grab your free items before they disappear.

Hints of this were spotted in yesterday's Bugha skin reveal when eagle-eyed players spotted a rainbow in the background of some screenshots. At the time, players speculated the rainbow may have some story implications because there hasn't been a rainbow on the island since Season 1 (discounting St. Patrick's Day decor).

A Rainbow can be seen in the background of a few clips from the Bugha Icon Set announcement, this normally would be pointless to mention BUT we haven't seen a rainbow really since Leaky Lake from Chapter 1 Season 6 pic.twitter.com/DuyDCuTvkU — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 19, 2021

As it turns out, the rainbow is not a narrative foreshadow, but a way for Epic to ensure all of Fortnite's players feel welcome. If you're looking to celebrate Fortnite some more this week, Los Angeles locals can find a pop-up Taco Tuesday restaurant between now and Thursday. DIf you're not in the area, you can still snack on the 17.20 patch notes.