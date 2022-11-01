Fortnite's Polo Ralph Lauren Crossover Brings Racing Chic To Battle Royale

Fortnite is perhaps best known for its characters that include bipedal bananas, sentient trees, and, of course, Jonesy himself, but Epic's battle royale and all-around social experiment is adding another fashion label to the game with the Polo Ralph Lauren crossover. Beginning Saturday, November 5, you can find a number of new character skins and other accessories celebrating the iconic racing-inspired clothing line.

Two new characters, Stadium Hero '92 and Polo Prodigy, will debut as part of the Polo Stadium Collection Set, and each can be completed with available accessories such as gliders, back bling, and more. Here's everything new coming to the Fortnite Item Shop this weekend:

Stadium Hero '92 skin (with three alternate styles)

Polo Prodigy skin (with one alternate style)

Racerback back bling

Stadium Collector pickaxe

Stadium Drifter glider

P-Wing Pack back bling

1992 Mallet pickaxe

Victory Colors emote

Back Into The Arena loading screen

Everything looks faster in red.

Gallery

Prices have not yet been revealed, though some lucky few can earn both skins and their related back bling items not just a day early on November 4, but entirely for free, too. To unlock the skins for free, players must qualify in the Polo Stadium Cup, a Zero Build tournament played in solo queues this Friday. It will be accessible via the game's Competitive menu.

Following a pretty standard format for competitive Fortnite, players will have three hours to finish up to 10 matches, earning points for eliminations, match placement, and victories. Anyone who scores at least eight points in the tournament--a relatively low bar for seasoned players--will earn the Victory Colors emote for free, as well. Tournament rules and the scoring system can be found on the game's website.

If you prefer your crossovers physical rather than digital, Polo Ralph Lauren will be releasing a physical Polo Ralph Lauren x Fortnite Capsule. "Drop #1" releases tomorrow, November 2, at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET, and contains apparel featuring a special Polo x Llama logo and custom embroidery. "Drop #2" releases on December 1, at the same time of day, and contains apparel featuring the Polo x Llama logo and a "Fortnite-ified" take on Polo Stadium’s design elements.

This fashionable crossover is not Fortnite's first. It's previously partnered with clothing brands such as Jordan, Nike, Balenciaga, and more--and it's highly likely that this won't be the last either.