Fortnite PlayStation Cup Brings A Cash Prize To PS5 And PS4

Epic has revealed the Fortnite PlayStation Cup, a series of in-game tournaments with cold hard cash on the line for winners on PS5 and PS4. Players can register starting today and jump into the fray when the PlayStation Cup premieres on October 2.

The PlayStation Cup will crown winners in both October and November in two separate tournaments, and each will have a prize pool of $113,400 on the line for the top scorers to split. Players are encouraged to check the in-game Compete menu to find their specific region's start time this weekend.

The Cup will be played in solo queues across two rounds per Cup, so competitors should be ready to go at it alone. Round 1 is an open competition where all participants have three hours to complete up to 10 matches and earn a high score. Those scores are tracked using the standard Fortnite Cup scoring system where players earn points based on the number of eliminations they record and their position out of 100 players per round. Only the top 100 players in each region will advance to Round 2.

Earning free skins is cool, but this tournament awards straight cash, homey.

The second round will consist of just six matches, and players finishing in the top 64 in each region at the end of those half-dozen matches will earn prizes from $200 to $1,200, depending on how they performed. The full scoring breakdown and rulebook can be perused on the Fortnite website.

Remember that to compete in this and any other Fortnite Cup, players must have enabled two-factor authorization and have an account level of at least 30. Good luck to all who plan on competing this weekend!

For more on Fortnite this week, don't miss the Week 3 challenges, which are much more beneficial following the big XP buff.