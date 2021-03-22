Fortnite Players Are Struggling With Visibility Issues In The Storm

Fortnite Season 6 brought lots of new mechanics like hunting and taming wildlife and all-new weapon-crafting abilities for players to learn, but it also brought along some new bugs which the team at Epic Games says will be addressed in upcoming patches. One of the most invasive bugs in Fortnite Season 6 is a new visual flaw when players are caught in the Storm.

Players on Reddit and elsewhere are voicing their concerns with the game's near-absent visibility when they get stuck in the Storm on some platforms other than PC.

Performance mode is currently a PC-only feature, and even as Fortnite has been optimized for new consoles, players on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 are having the same issue as those on other platforms such as Switch and last-gen consoles. Players are reporting an inability to even compete properly at times.

"I got a kid down to like 15hp the other day, but we were in the storm so we both ended up dying because we couldn’t see each other," said one user, capturing a sentiment voiced by many in a recent Reddit thread.

Others have suggested the problem isn't just especially low Storm visibility without Performance mode, but also but the ability to see too well inside of Storms when you use Performance mode. "You can barely tell whether you’re in the storm in moving circles on Performance mode and you can’t see more than a few meters in front of you without it."

An Epic employee responded in the thread and told players they would bring it to the team. To Epic's credit, its Fortnite Trello board, which lays out known bugs publicly, currently lists this Storm bug as one of the Battle Royale mode's top issues, but it's already been marked as "fixed in a future update," meaning a fix is on the way even as the team hasn't said when to expect it just yet.

Other issues include a Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch, which Epic has confirmed is visual only, as well as the Anomaly on Shark Island sometimes not appearing when it should. In all these cases, fixes have been found and will be deployed in future updates, according to Epic.

If your Fortnite escapades are going more smoothly, you may want to check out our Fortnite crafting guide or catch the full Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.