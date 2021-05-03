Fortnite: Pizza Pit And Durrr Burger Locations To Dance, Drive, And Use A Firefly Jar

According to leaks, Fortnite Season 6 Week 8 challenges ask you to visit a few fast food restaurants more than once, including Pizza Pit and Durrr Burger. While at first you'll want to visit each of them individually, eventually you'll also have to travel from one to the other in a bit of a mad dash. In total, this will help you with three challenges, including those requiring you to Dance in Durrr Burger kitchen, use a firefly jar at Pizza Pit, and drive from Durrr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle. In this guide we'll walk you through where to find Pizza Pit and where to find Durrr Burger so you can grab lunch with a side of XP. Note that these challenges will all go live on May 6 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

Pizza Pit And Durrr Burger Locations

While each restaurant also has food truck spin-offs on the map, these Week 8 challenges will ask you to visit their brick-and-mortar locations. Pizza Pit is northeast of Colossal Crops situated next to The Orchard, which is also unnamed on the map but famous for its abundance of foraged items which are needed if you're still catching up on last week's challenges.

Durrr Burger stands between Holly Hedges and Slurpy Swamp and also offers a ton of wood piles you can break down if you want the materials. Both spots are highlighted on the map below.

Pizza Pit and Durrr Burger locations

At Pizza Pit, you'll want to use a firefly jar. You can find fireflies glowing around some trees, though none in close proximity to Pizza Pit, so you should stock up on these elsewhere first. At Durrr Burger, the challenge requires you to dance in the kitchen. This one is simpler, as any emote performed in the kitchen, even if it isn't technically a dance, will reward you with the XP.

The third part of this week's challenges related to these locales is to drive from one fast food joint to the other without getting out of your vehicle. Thankfully, starting at Durrr Burger is advantageous as you're likely to find a car, a gas can, and offroad tires, while Pizza Pit tends to only offer the car, though item spawns do vary. Fill up on gas before you get in the car, as you'll need over half a tank to make it the distance. If you don't see offroad tires, try smashing up piles of tires that sit in the area. Sometimes these turn into offroad tires which you can throw on any vehicle, making the drive ahead easier as you'll want to almost beeline it to Pizza Pit. Stay north of The Spire as that area can get chaotic, but heading south of it just extends your drive even more.

Once you've completed all three of these challenges, you'll be a few steps closer to closing out the Week 8 Challenges. You can find the rest of the list here, or catch up on the Fortnite Week 7 challenges before the end of the season.