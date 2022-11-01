Fortnite Pickle Rick Back Bling Is Free From In-Game Challenges

Among the many adventures of Rick and Morty, it's the former's time spent as a preserved cucumber that is probably the most famous. Naturally, that means Pickle Rick is now coming to Fortnite. Even better for fans, the Pickle Rick back bling is free--provided you first complete a few in-game challenges. Here's how to get it.

Fortnite - free Pickle Rick back bling

Beginning today, fans can earn the Pickle Rick back bling by completing a series of quests in Fortnite's ongoing Horde Rush mode, which it brought back as part of this year's Fortnitemares event. Though the main event has concluded, Epic is keeping Horde Rush available until November 15, and players who complete a total of eight of the new mode-specific quests will earn the back bling and be set to carry a pickle around everywhere they go.

It's Rick... but a pickle. You get it.

Horde Rush challenges

Below are the challenges you'll need to complete before November 15 in order to earn the free Rick and Morty-themed back bling. Of 10 total challenges, you'll need to complete at least eight of them to earn the back bling. Thankfully, they reward you with XP, too.

Collect score multipliers (20) - 20,000 XP

Deal melee damage to Cube Monster spawners (6,000) - 20,000 XP

Earn 2,000,000 combined team points - 20,000 XP

Earn a team score of at least 350,000 XP in a single match - 20,000 XP

Earn a x50 KO streak - 20,000 XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters (500) - 20,000 XP

Eliminate ranged Cube Monsters with Sideways weapons (100) - 20,000 XP

Get headshots on Cube Monsters in a single match (70) - 20,000 XP

Open chests in Horde Rush mode (45) - 20,000 XP

Complete eight Horde Rush Quests - Pickle Rick back bling

Horde Rush is a cooperative mode that Epic has implemented on a limited-time basis on multiple occasions throughout the years. It sees a group of friends working together to collect score modifiers and push back Cube Monster attacks in various locations before facing off against a challenging final boss.

You can earn the Pickle Rick Back Bling between now and November 15. So come on, flip the pickle! It's a busy day in Fortnite, so don't miss Skywalker Week, which includes, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo debuting in the Item Shop.