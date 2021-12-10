Fortnite Patch Notes Include Nerf For MK-7 Assault Rifle

Epic Games has introduced a series of new balance changes for numerous weapons in Fortnite.

As the Fortnite Status Twitter accounts revealed, the developer has made adjustments to some of the items in Chapter 3, including the Striker Pump shotgun, the MK-Seven Assault Rifle, and the Ranger Assault Rifle.

Starting off with changes to the Striker Pump shotgun, the accuracy has been increased, as well as the fire rate (but only slightly). The developer also mentioned that the amount of time it takes to pull out the Auto Shotgun has been decreased.

On the other hand, the environmental damage for the MK-Seven Assault Rifle has been decreased and made less accurate when hip firing. Meanwhile, the damage rate and accuracy of the Ranger Assault Rifle has been increased slightly. Finally, the healing speed on the Guzzle Juice pick-up item has been increased as well.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 kicked off on December 5 and introduced a brand-new island called Artemis which is split up into biomes, a fresh battle pass featuring long-awaited characters, including Marvel's Spider-Man and Epic Games' original hero The Foundation--voiced and modeled after The Rock. Additional gameplay mechanics have also been added, such as sliding along the ground with a weapon equipped, and players can even swing from buildings using Spider-Man's Web-Shooters.

Elsewhere, Fortnite also just released new Gears of War skins featuring Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz.