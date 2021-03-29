Fortnite Patch 16.10 Nerfs The Primal Shotgun And (Probably) Adds Dinosaurs

Fortnite Season 6 is a few weeks in, and already the game is set to receive its first major shake-up according to the patch notes for version 16.10. A new kind of wildlife, which dataminers leaked at the launch of the season, seemed all but certain. Now the official patch notes seem to confirm what many were speculating this morning: dinosaurs arrive tomorrow.

A new update is about to hatch.

v16.10 is scheduled for release on March 30. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/bajSRNRWKe — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 29, 2021

The full patch notes also include a nerf to the Primal Shotgun by way of a lowered firing rate, adjustments to crafting, and the addition of Animal Bones and Mechanical Parts to floor loot. That means players will no longer need to rely on finding those crafting items on wildlife, vehicles, or the NPCs who sell them, though those hotspots are probably still going to be your best bets.

With more abundant crafting parts also comes a change to how much of each resource players will need, as Epic revealed patch 16.10 will cause upgrade costs to scale with a Makeshift weapon's rarity. It won't be the standard four Animal Bones or four Mechanical Parts anymore, it seems, though this may also mean more common weapons take even fewer resources to craft than what players have been used to so far this season.

All of this, plus Raz's Spire Quest arrive with the patch. We aren't yet sure what this task will entail as it's the first of its kind and, perhaps surprisingly, has not leaked like so much else about this game does. Once it's unlocked, we'll have a guide to help you complete it. You can read the full version 16.10 patch notes below.

Fortnite version 16.10 patch notes

A new apex predator stalks the Island

Crafting and loot adjustments

Creative Powerups now support Team, Class, and All combinations

Coming April 3rd at 8 PM ET: new Save the World Ventures Season

Primal Shotgun fire rate reduced

Makeshift Shotgun adjustments

Crafting material costs now scale with Makeshift rarity

Animal Bones and Mechanical Parts can appear as added floor loot

Don't forget this means it's also your last chance to play (or replay) the Zero Crisis Finale. The playlist will leave the game when the downtime hits at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET early tomorrow morning.