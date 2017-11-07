Fortnite Passes 20 Million Players, Big New Patch Announced

Gears of War creator Epic's newly released shooter/builder Fortnite has passed a new player milestone. The PS4, Xbox One, and PC game recently crossed 20 million players, Epic announced on Twitter. Epic said this figure is for "all of Fortnite," so it sounds like it covers the paid base game and the free-to-play Battle Royale experience.

"We just passed 20 million players across all of Fortnite since launch! Thanks to everyone who keeps making the community and the game awesome!" Epic said on Twitter. The developer did not provide a breakdown between the base Fortnite game and Battle Royale, but we'd imagine the free-to-play Battle Royale has more players.

In other news, Epic has announced a big new update for Fortnite. Version 1.8.2. launches on November 8 and adds a new item for Battle Royale: a bush. Players can use this to stay out of their enemy's sights, which is very important in the game. The bush is a consumable, one-time use item that gets destroyed when the player hiding inside it takes any amount of damage, including damage from the storm. The bush is a legendary-level item and it can only be found in chests and supply drops.

Additionally, the new Battle Royale patch adds the Season Shop, which is where Battle Royale players can purchase items like gliders, outfits, and weapons. In Season 1, you can unlock the following, depending on your level:

Level 5 - Glider : Aerial Assault One

Level 15 - Outfit : Aerial Assault Trooper

Level 20 - Outfit : Renegade Raider

Level 35 - Pickaxe : Raider's Revenge

The new Fortnite patch also fixes crash scenarios and tweaks weapon balance. The update also fixes a bug that prevented you from being able to see Ramirez's ponytail. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Epic on the game's website.

PATCH NOTES

GENERAL

Fixed several localization issues.

Fixed several client crashes.

BATTLE ROYALE

WEAPONS

Adjusted Pump Shotgun falloff damage. 100% damage up to 7.68 meters 70% damage at 18 meters 20% at 30 meters 0% at 41 meters

Increased the time it takes to transition from hip-fire to targeting mode after unintentionally decreasing it in a previous update. It previously took 0.25 seconds to raise and lower weapons. It now takes 0.4 seconds to raise weapons and 0.45 seconds to lower weapons.

Fixed an issue that resulted in weapons not having ammo when picked up.

Fixed a recoil bug which made aiming upwards faster than aiming downwards while firing.

UI

Added a scroll bar for the daily challenge list so that the “Collect Rewards” button is no longer pushed off screen when five or more challenges are displayed.

The loading screen no longer displays “Solo” when entering or leaving a Squad match.

CONTROLLER

You can now repair structures while in build mode using the “Combat Pro” configuration. Hold the right thumbstick down to repair.

The Right Trigger label (“RT”) on the controller layout image is now assigned to the correct button.

PERFORMANCE

Optimized shadow rendering to improve overall performance.

Optimized visibility calculations for objects to improve rendering performance.

Made improvements to foliage rendering affecting CPU and GPU performance.

Reduced in-game hitches by preloading additional assets in the matchmaking lobby instead of mid-match.

Resolved multi-second hitching and freezing on consoles.

DAILY CHALLENGES

Fixed a few issues that unintentionally awarded players with completed challenges.

SAVE THE WORLD

GAMEPLAY

Added a “Play Now” button to the Fortnitemares event page.

Fixed an issue which prevented the weak point from appearing while harvesting resources.

Fixed an issue which blocked the ShadowShard evolution choice from the Gravedigger rifle.

UI

Fixed an issue which caused the chat window to block the “View Event” button in the menus.

Fixed an issue which caused the Ceiling Drop Trap and Ice Floor Trap to display Star level one on the schematic even when upgraded to level two or higher.

ART

Fixed an issue which prevented Ramirez's ponytail from showing.

AUDIO