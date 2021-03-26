Fortnite Party Royale Brings Kaskade To The Stage Tonight

It's Friday, and that means it's time to party--at least in Fortnite, where it's safe to do so. DJ Kaskade will be bringing the jams to Party Royale tonight, and Epic Games has shared a few images to show you what to expect.

Only a few more Miles To Go before @Kaskade takes the Main Stage in Party Royale tonight at 8 PM ET

While we get ready for the show, check out these behind the scenes photos of his performance 👀 pic.twitter.com/010UKvx9J5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 26, 2021

These images don't share Kaskade turned into a video game character like we've seen from some other performances, but there are enormous and colorful sets in the images. The tweet above makes reference to "Miles to Go," a song he recorded with Ella Vos. Kaskade's other collaborations include Meghan Trainor, Skylar Grey, Deadmau5, Neon Trees, and Skrillex.

Kaskade

During his set, Kaskade will perform his new EP called Reset as well as other songs. The show kicks off at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, so make sure you're online and ready to go in order to catch the whole thing. You'll need to get into Party Royale and head to the main stage, which is located near the southeastern edge of the map. If you prefer to keep playing, you can also view the show in picture-in-picture mode while playing a different mode.

As a special bonus, there will be a sneak preview of Rocket League Season 3 at the end of the show. Epic Games and Psyonix recently announced the game will expand with a spin-off on mobile devices later this year, switching to a 2.5D view to better suit smaller screens.