Friday 'Nite: Fortnite Paradise Explained - Chapter 3, Season 4 Leaks And Teases Are Everywhere

Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore.

According to all in-game signs, we have just a matter of days before Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 debuts. Though it seems this season will end without an in-game event (or even a summer concert), that doesn't mean the update will quietly appear on PC and console download queues next weekend. It seems several official teasers for Fortnite's new season have leaked online. Here's what we know so far about the new Fortnite Paradise leaks.

Fortnite Paradise

Each season of Fortnite is given a subtitle along with its numbered designation. Chapter 3, Season 4 looks to be named Paradise, according to a recent run of TikTok videos that have been shared by fans. The person or people who found the Fortnite Paradise teasers are known to share Fortnite leaks on the messaging app Telegram. This account, known as @FortniteNews, previously discovered Operation Sky Fire, the summer 2021 cinematic event that ended Chapter 2, Season 7, before it was revealed by Epic.

Now the same account has shared a number of materials seemingly meant to be shared soon by Epic, including a cryptic tweet scheduled for later and at least one of a series of odd live-action teasers for the upcoming Fortnite season. Since the initial leak, several more fans have shared similar videos, and it's currently unclear whether any of it is meant to have been shared yet, though at least one seems to have originated as a proper TikTok ad.

The same telegram channel that caught the Skyfire Event announcement for Fortnite recently caught this unsent/scheduled Fortnite Tweet:

Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all. #FortniteParadise pic.twitter.com/MAKYIjrLmP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022

On top of that, a mostly-empty website has now been made public by Epic too, further indicating that the Fortnite Paradise teasers are real, and perhaps arriving right on schedule. That might leave only the scheduled tweet as a true "leak." Nonetheless, suddenly a lot is being revealed for Fortnite Season 4, one way or another. Here's a round-up of all the strange lifestyle blogger videos featuring mysterious Fortnite "Chrome," which seems to be playing into the next season's plot in a major way.

#FortniteParadise Video Teaser from the Fortnite News Telegram pic.twitter.com/i2IN51qpBl — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022

It consumes everything. #FortniteParadise

Video was spotted on tiktok, thanks @FNinfluencer for the video file pic.twitter.com/VJ7fleL5tI — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022

While these weird teasers resemble Capri Sun ads or Terminator sequels for fans of certain ages, within Fortnite lore itself, this liquified "Chrome" is of unclear origin. It's likely that the Reality Tree will play a role in whatever is going on here, as its roots have been spreading across the island and distorting reality all season. Tying into that, Donald Mustard, Epic CCO and chief Fortnite lore scribe, recently tweeted some Queen lyrics.

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy? — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 8, 2022

Known to mostly (or perhaps exclusively) tweet things that are short- or long-term Fortnite teases, fans have been reading into his tweet as a Fortnite clue. What has the Reality Tree really been doing to the island all this time? Is this the loopers' real life? Or is it just fantasy, a veiled imaginary world they've been tricked into seeing.

As I put together a timeline of all we're learning about Fortnite Paradise today, I can't help but maybe declare victory. I started questioning the nature of the loopers' reality as soon as the season launched--all those years of reading about simulation theory and watching Westworld make one skeptical, I guess. What we may be about to find out is that the "Bloomwatcher" either can wield Chrome or perhaps is Chrome, and the ramifications of such power don't seem good for the heroes of the story given the way it seems to consume and corrupt anything it touches. There's still so much to learn, but right now is a good time (if it's not too late already) for loopers to wonder whether or not they can escape from this new reality.